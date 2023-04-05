Sheikh Hamdan cradles baby son in new photograph

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared another photo of his newborn son, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan. In the heartwarming black-and-white photo posted on Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan's hand can be seen lovingly cradling his son.

He captioned the photo with a simple blue heart emoji.

Sheikh Hamdan announced the birth of his son on February 25 on social media. Posting an image of a pair of hands holding two small feet, he shared it with a prayer that read: "Dear God make him bloom well and make him the sight of our eyes and make him a blessing for us."

The child's name was revealed to be Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

The newborn is Sheikh Hamdan's third child. He and Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed, who married in May 2019, had twins Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha on May 20, 2021.

Last month, Sheikh Hamdan shared a picture of his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, cradling the newborn in his arms. Sheikh Hamdan is shown watching on in the background of the snapshot of three generations of Dubai's royal family.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, with grandson Mohammed and son Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Twitter

Twins Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha have made various appearances on Sheikh Hamdan's Instagram page.

Last week, he posted a photo of Sheikh Rashid leading one of their horses by a leash.

"Visiting our friends," Sheikh Hamdan captioned the photo.

In January, Sheikh Hamdan took the twins on a skiing trip to Courchevel, south-east France.

Accompanied by photographer Ali Essa, Sheikh Hamdan's shared a series of photos of himself taking to the slopes and playing in the snow with his children. One photo showed him pulling the twins on a sleigh.

The Crown Prince of Dubai is known for his love of adventure and has been spotted spearfishing, skydiving, cycling, climbing, horse riding and much more in far-flung locations.

Sheikh Hamdan has more than 14 million followers on Instagram, and often takes to the social media platform to share pictures and throwbacks offering rare insights into his childhood and adventures.

