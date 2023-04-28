Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid appoints second Deputy Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday appointed Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, who was already Deputy Ruler, becomes the First Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The appointments were made by Sheikh Mohammed in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai.

Both leaders start their new roles effective immediately, the Dubai Media office said.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed is chairman of Dubai Media Council.

Sheikh Maktoum also serves as the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.