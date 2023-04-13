Sheikh Hamdan joins children with autism at Dubai iftar banquet

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has told of his delight at attending an iftar banquet with a group of “incredible children” on the autism spectrum.

Sheikh Hamdan underlined the UAE' determination to deliver the “best possible care and services” to people with disabilities after taking part in the Ramadan gathering.

He spent time with the young guests and their families during the reception held at Emirates Towers in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Dubai royal was joined at the event by Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of State and director general of the emirate's Community Development Authority, senior officials and directors of centres supporting those with disabilities.

“As part of ensuring the happiness of the community, Dubai’s leadership places high priority on ensuring the welfare of people of determination,” Sheikh Hamdan said in comments carried by Dubai Media Office.

“All people of determination deserve to receive the highest quality of services. I was delighted to participate in the Iftar banquet and interact with the children and their families,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is also chairman of Dubai's Executive Council, shared video footage of the iftar on social media.

“I was delighted to attend an Iftar banquet in Dubai with a group of incredible children on the autism spectrum and their families,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on Twitter.

“The welfare of people of determination is vital to our society’s overall happiness, and they deserve the best possible care and services.”

Sheikh Hamdan stressed Dubai's desire to further empower disabled people and ensure they are given the opportunity to play a productive role in society.

He was briefed by leaders of the centres for disabilities on the services provided to children with autism.

Championing inclusivity

Sheikh Hamdan is a long-standing supporter of Dubai's inclusive vision.

In March last year he visited Dubai Autism Centre.

The non-profit centre was established in 2001 to provide support to children with the disability.

In April 2021, the UAE Cabinet approved the National Policy for People with Autism.

It set out ways to provide people suffering the disability with easy access to services, to ensure their inclusion in education and wider society, and to train more qualified professionals while bolstering community awareness.

The policy comprises 14 initiatives across five pillars of diagnosis, health care, human resources, inclusive education, and community awareness and empowerment.

One in 100 children globally are believed to be on the autism spectrum, the World Health Organisation has said.

The condition is characterised by difficulty in communication and restrictive or repetitive behaviour.

Experts say symptoms can include repetitive speech or phrases; lack of imitation of other people’s actions and emotions; atypical, repetitive and restricted play; engaging in repetitive movement such as hand flapping or finger flicking and oversensitivity to sound.