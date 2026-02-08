Dubai's transport authority has opened a new bridge to alleviate traffic issues on Al Qudra Road. RTA
Dubai's transport authority has opened a new bridge to alleviate traffic issues on Al Qudra Road. RTA
Dubai's transport authority has opened a new bridge to alleviate traffic issues on Al Qudra Road. RTA
Dubai's transport authority has opened a new bridge to alleviate traffic issues on Al Qudra Road. RTA

News

UAE

New Al Qudra Road bridge to slash Dubai commuting times by 55 per cent, says RTA

Six-hundred-metre bridge eases traffic for thousands of residents and visitors

The National

February 08, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

A new bridge opened at Dubai's Al Qudra Road will significantly reduce journey times, said the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority.

The 600 metre bridge, at the Al Qudra Road intersection and linking Arabian Ranches and Dubai Studio City, will increase traffic capacity by 191 per cent and reduce journey times from 9.4 minutes to 2.8 minutes.

The corridor accommodates about 400,000 residents and visitors, said the RTA.

“Al Qudra Road is one of the key projects undertaken to upgrade and strengthen Dubai’s east – west road corridors,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

“The project, extending from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Emirates Road, serves several major development areas, most notably Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City, Damac Hills, Mudon and Sustainable City.

“The project increases capacity, improves traffic efficiency at strategic intersections, reduces congestion, and shortens travel times between key destinations.”

The need to provide traffic solutions was put into focus last year when the population of Dubai passed the four million mark, with predictions suggesting it will be home to 5.8 million by 2040.

Authorities are expanding the Metro through the Blue Line megaproject and upgrading the bus network, with the Etihad Rail project well under way.

Updated: February 08, 2026, 9:31 AM
DubaiTransport

Most popular today

1

Man United v Tottenham player ratings: Fernandes 8, Mbeumo 7; Romero 1, Vicario 7

2

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

3

Syria’s fragile unity faces new test in Sweida’s Druze heartland

4

Trump officials court wealthy Iranian exiles for transition plan if Khamenei's regime is toppled

5

Witkoff and Kushner visit USS Abraham Lincoln carrier after talks with Iran

6

Going underground: Can the Dubai Loop help solve traffic congestion?

7

Elite police units at UAE Swat Challenge relish chance to compete in 'world's best' contest

8

Tech watches and robot dogs: Dubai contractor Alec bullish on AI but expects hard hats to stay

9

Indian artist Rouble Nagi wins $1 million world's best teacher prize

10

Iraq receives more than 2,200 ISIS fighters from Syria