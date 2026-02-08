New Al Qudra Road bridge to slash Dubai commuting times by 55 per cent, says RTA

A new bridge opened at Dubai's Al Qudra Road will significantly reduce journey times, said the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority.

The 600 metre bridge, at the Al Qudra Road intersection and linking Arabian Ranches and Dubai Studio City, will increase traffic capacity by 191 per cent and reduce journey times from 9.4 minutes to 2.8 minutes.

The corridor accommodates about 400,000 residents and visitors, said the RTA.

“Al Qudra Road is one of the key projects undertaken to upgrade and strengthen Dubai’s east – west road corridors,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

“The project, extending from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Emirates Road, serves several major development areas, most notably Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City, Damac Hills, Mudon and Sustainable City.

“The project increases capacity, improves traffic efficiency at strategic intersections, reduces congestion, and shortens travel times between key destinations.”

The need to provide traffic solutions was put into focus last year when the population of Dubai passed the four million mark, with predictions suggesting it will be home to 5.8 million by 2040.

Authorities are expanding the Metro through the Blue Line megaproject and upgrading the bus network, with the Etihad Rail project well under way.