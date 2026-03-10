The Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi. Reuters
Business

Energy

Fire breaks out at Ruwais complex in UAE after drone strike

No injuries reported at facility 240km west of Abu Dhabi city

The National

March 10, 2026

A drone attack caused a fire to break out at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, the Abu Dhabi Media Office stated in a post on X.

Ruwais, about 240km west of Abu Dhabi city in Al Dhafra region, has developed from a small coastal settlement into one of the UAE’s most important energy and industrial centres.

The Ruwais complex has a refining capacity of about 922,000 barrels of crude oil and condensate per day.

That makes it the largest oil refinery in the Middle East and among the largest single-site refineries in the world.

Updated: March 10, 2026, 12:48 PM
EnergyOilAbu Dhabi