Fire breaks out at Ruwais complex in UAE after drone strike

A drone attack caused a fire to break out at a facility in the Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, the Abu Dhabi Media Office stated in a post on X.

Ruwais, about 240km west of Abu Dhabi city in Al Dhafra region, has developed from a small coastal settlement into one of the UAE’s most important energy and industrial centres.

The Ruwais complex has a refining capacity of about 922,000 barrels of crude oil and condensate per day.

That makes it the largest oil refinery in the Middle East and among the largest single-site refineries in the world.