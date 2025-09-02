How will Dubai's transport system cope with growing population?

Dubai’s population has passed the four million mark – but with the roads often congested, how are authorities going to move all these people around?

Authorities are expanding the Metro through the Blue Line megaproject and upgrading the bus network, with the Etihad Rail project well under way. Taxis are popular, and bikes and e-scooters are common but the roads remain busy, with cars still the go-to option for many.

Experts have told The National that more high-density development, public transport connectivity, subsidised bus passes and, crucially, a shift in culture and mindset could help make the emirate less car-centric and ensure there are solid transport options for everyone.

It is particularly important as Dubai's population is on course to keep growing, with predictions suggesting it will be home to 5.8 million by 2040.

What needs to change?

Monica Menendez, professor of civil and urban engineering at New York University Abu Dhabi, said population growth is a challenge faced by many cities across the world and the solution is not building more roads but offering more options such as the Metro, ride-sharing and “micro-mobility” lightweight systems such as e-scooters.

But for people to use these, they must be competitive and “match or exceed the convenience, speed and comfort of private cars”.

“This kind of shift doesn’t happen overnight – it requires a cultural change,” she said. “But we’ve seen it succeed elsewhere. Many European and Asian cities have already made public transport the preferred choice for most residents.”

Prof Menendez cautioned, however, that there was no one-size-fits-all solution and it could encompass high-frequency service, dense networks, integrated payment systems, real-time information, safe, clean and comfortable vehicles, convenient transfer services and reliable operations.

“While this might seem ambitious, advances in information and technology over recent decades have made it increasingly achievable," she added.

Can 20-minute city help?

Planners in Dubai are also exploring the concept of the 20-minute city – which means most daily needs are within that timeframe without using a car.

But experts have cautioned that the emirate's sprawling residential developments and hot summer weather remain challenging.

“Investment is needed to mitigate this problem, such as shaded walkways and public spaces, otherwise proximity doesn’t translate into usability,” noted Paulo Anciaes, principal researcher in transport and health at University College London.

“Singapore, for example, has promoted walking by building air-conditioned walkways and sheltered bus stops to address the problem of hot weather.”

Mr Anciaes said short bus trips could be important to develop the 20-minute city but a deeply embedded car culture and a bus network that does not cover all areas mean “behavioural nudges” are needed to increase ridership, such as introducing subsidised bus passes.

He referred to Phoenix in the US state of Arizona, where car dependency and the hot climate are issues.

"Besides improvements in bus stops, there were also improvements in the digital infrastructure, with app-based real-time information that reduces the unreliability of taking a bus," he said of Phoenix's progress. "Also, some employers subsidise bus passes.”

Prof Menendez also endorsed the importance of mixed use developments to allow people to stay in the same area. “When people can live, work and shop within the same area, it becomes much easier to walk, bike, or take public transport instead of driving,” she said.

“This kind of urban design supports a more sustainable, liveable and connected city.”

The Emaar Properties Station is to be built in Dubai Creek Harbour as part of the Dubai Metro Blue Line extension. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai boosts public transport

Authorities in Dubai are improving public transport. The Dubai Metro Blue Line project is set to start operations in 2029 and will cover the expanding areas of Mirdif and Dubai Creek Harbour, with an underground interconnector station at International City to serve the Dragon Mart complex.

An Etihad Rail station is also expected around Jumeirah Golf Estates. The rail operator has said stations will be linked in some capacity to existing modes of public transport. A high-speed railway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is also in the pipeline.

Authorities are upgrading the bus network and working on making Dubai a more liveable city by adding cycle paths and shaded areas. For example, a plan to transform the emirate into a “year-round pedestrian-friendly city”, with more than 3,000km of new paths and 110 new bridges and tunnels, was announced in December.

UAE-based transport expert Martin Tillman said each new resident adds demand for travel and no single mode of transport mode can provide the solution alone.

“The next part is the full integration across all modes including demand responsive services [that can be booked often without a fixed route or schedule], park and ride, and first and last-mile options that connect dense urban areas, new suburbs and key destinations like Dubai South and Expo City,” said Mr Tillman, founder of TMP Consult.

Thomas Edelmann, founder of Road Safety UAE. Sarah Dea / The National

Ensuring road safety

Huge investment in public transport aside, the roads remain busy. Cities such as Singapore have introduced tolls to encourage more people to try public transport. Dubai introduced its Salik toll gate system in 2007 and charges increased this year.

As a 25-year Dubai veteran, road safety campaigner Thomas Edelmann said it was “amazing to see the constant growth of our city”.

“Reaching a population number of four million is a great achievement for the city but it comes with some concerns for its residents,” said Mr Edelmann, founder and managing director of Road Safety UAE. "One such concern is what's happening on our roads."

He highlighted a study commissioned this year by Road Safety UAE and Al Wathba Insurance that found 91 per cent of Dubai residents experience traffic congestion daily and almost half of the respondents (49 per cent) feel frustrated, annoyed, very stressed or anxious as a result.

He said the top four responses in the survey on how to cut congestion were to promote working from home, improve public rail offerings (Metro, train), expand the road network and improving the public bus service.

“The dependency on road transportation is extremely high,” Mr Edelmann said. “We need to find ways to reduce this dependency and, as a consequence, reduce the number of vehicles on the roads.”

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Directed by Sam Mendes Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays 4.5/5

BACK%20TO%20ALEXANDRIA %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETamer%20Ruggli%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadine%20Labaki%2C%20Fanny%20Ardant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Kanye%20West %3Cp%3EYe%20%E2%80%94%20the%20rapper%20formerly%20known%20as%20Kanye%20West%20%E2%80%94%20has%20seen%20his%20net%20worth%20fall%20to%20%24400%20million%20in%20recent%20weeks.%20That%E2%80%99s%20a%20precipitous%20drop%20from%20Bloomberg%E2%80%99s%20estimates%20of%20%246.8%20billion%20at%20the%20end%20of%202021.%3Cbr%3EYe%E2%80%99s%20wealth%20plunged%20after%20business%20partners%2C%20including%20Adidas%2C%20severed%20ties%20with%20him%20on%20the%20back%20of%20anti-Semitic%20remarks%20earlier%20this%20year.%3Cbr%3EWest%E2%80%99s%20present%20net%20worth%20derives%20from%20cash%2C%20his%20music%2C%20real%20estate%20and%20a%20stake%20in%20former%20wife%20Kim%20Kardashian%E2%80%99s%20shapewear%20firm%2C%20Skims.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC 4

Company profile Name: Fruitful Day Founders: Marie-Christine Luijckx, Lyla Dalal AlRawi, Lindsey Fournie Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2015 Number of employees: 30 Sector: F&B Funding so far: Dh3 million Future funding plans: None at present Future markets: Saudi Arabia, potentially Kuwait and other GCC countries

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

ASHES SCHEDULE First Test

November 23-27 (The Gabba, Brisbane)

Second Test

December 2-6 (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Third Test

December 14-18 (Waca Ground, Perth)

Fourth Test

December 26-30 (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)

Fifth Test

January 4-8, 2018 (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday AC Milan v Sampdoria (2.30pm kick-off UAE) Atalanta v Udinese (5pm) Benevento v Parma (5pm) Cagliari v Hellas Verona (5pm) Genoa v Fiorentina (5pm) Lazio v Spezia (5pm) Napoli v Crotone (5pm) Sassuolo v Roma (5pm) Torino v Juventus (8pm) Bologna v Inter Milan (10.45pm)

RACE RESULTS 1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1hr 21min 48.527sec

2. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) at 0.658sec

3. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Red Bull) 6.012

4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 7.430

5. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN/Ferrari) 20.370

6. Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas) 1:13.160

7. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Force India) 1 lap

8. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Force India) 1 lap

9. Felipe Massa (BRA/Williams) 1 lap

10. Lance Stroll (CAN/Williams) 1 lap

11. Jolyon Palmer (GBR/Renault) 1 lap

12. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren) 1 lap

13. Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Renault) 1 lap

14. Pascal Wehrlein (GER/Sauber) 1 lap

15. Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber) 2 laps

16. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Toro Rosso) 3 laps

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%204.4-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20653hp%20at%205%2C400rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20800Nm%20at%201%2C600-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETransmission%3A%208-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E0-100kph%20in%204.3sec%0D%3Cbr%3ETop%20speed%20250kph%0D%3Cbr%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20NA%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Q2%202023%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)