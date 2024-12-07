Dubai to be transformed into pedestrian-friendly city under new masterplan

Dubai on Saturday announced a mega project aimed at transforming the emirate into a 'year-round pedestrian-friendly city', with more than 3,000 kilometres of walkways and 110 bridges and tunnels to be built. The Dubai Walk Master Plan - announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai - will drive efforts to boost the quality of life of the population and encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles. It will include an integrated walking network featuring 112 km of waterfront paths, 124 km of green walking paths, and 150 km of rural and mountain paths for pedestrians. The Dubai Ruler said 3,300km of pedestrian paths would be constructed in total as part of the bold vision for the future. "In the coming years, residents of Dubai will be able to move around by walking, cycling, its extensive network of roads and bridges, the metro and its new lines, water taxis, or flying taxis on specific air routes," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on social media. "We redefine the concept of mobility...and we redefine the concept of quality of life...and we build a model for a city in which people live a better, happier, more comfortable, healthier and more balanced life, God willing." Creating greener communities with amenities within walking distance, is central to Dubai's development strategy as it seeks to meet the demands of a growing population. In 2022, Sheikh Mohamed set out the next stage of the city's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/dubai-2040-how-urban-master-plan-will-transform-the-lives-of-residents-1.1187449" target="_blank">2040 Urban Master Plan</a>, with new housing and easier commuting among the top priorities. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, detailed phase two of the long-term strategy. The master plan calls for developing a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2022/02/03/expo-2020-dubai-legacy-site-to-become-uaes-first-15-minute-city/" target="_blank">'20-minute city'</a> — allowing residents access to 80 per cent of their daily needs and destinations within 20 minutes on foot or by bicycle. Melbourne and Paris are regarded as two of the best examples, with public transport, shopping districts and schools clustered within a certain distance. The plan details efforts to enhance and use urban spaces, such as alleyways, spaces underneath bridges and squares, “by augmenting the elements of well-being to make them attractive for residents and visitors”. It further detailed efforts to provide for pedestrians and people using bikes and scooters.