Dubai has announced plans to develop a vast walking network as part of a vision to become a pedestrian-friendly city. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Dubai has announced plans to develop a vast walking network as part of a vision to become a pedestrian-friendly city. Photo: Dubai Media Office

News

UAE

Dubai to be transformed into pedestrian-friendly city under new masterplan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says more than 3,000km of pedestrian paths to be created as part of major strategy

The National

December 07, 2024