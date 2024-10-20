Sheikh Hamdan approves Dh390m master plan to transform Dubai's rural areas

Dubai on Sunday set out a Dh390 million strategy to transform the emirate's rural areas to create "an ideal destination to live and work", and boost <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/07/dubai-to-develop-emirates-longest-public-beach-to-boost-eco-tourism/" target="_blank">tourism.</a> Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, approved 37 projects – slated for completion by 2028 – to enhance Dubai's countryside and develop diverse tourist attractions. He also unveiled a master plan for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2022/04/24/expanded-dubai-road-to-boost-access-to-popular-al-qudra-lakes-and-ease-traffic-flow/" target="_blank">Saih</a> Al Salam Scenic Route, a 100km road for vehicles and bicycles to promote desert tourism and provide investment opportunities for local communities. The Crown Prince said the series of initiatives aimed to “transform Dubai’s rural areas and countryside to be among the best, most beautiful, and enjoyable for all". "This contributes to solidifying the emirate’s position as an ideal destination to live and work, as well as a preferred attraction for visitors from around the world," Sheikh Hamdan said. Sheikh Hamdan said the ambitious plans are in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to provide a framework for the emirate's development for years to come. “We have approved the development of several facilities, along with increasing activities, events, and services within the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route project to boost tourist numbers from around half a million annually currently to over three million visitors by 2040," Sheikh Hamdan said. "This will enhance the area’s position as one of Dubai’s main tourist destinations while expanding investment opportunities for locals and preserving the region’s unique nature and identity." The master plan for the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route includes the development of five tourist stations and the construction of 97.86 kilometres of cycle tracks, increasing the total track length in the area to 156.61 kilometres. It will include the construction of a market at the main station hub, featuring shops selling local goods near Al Qudra Lakes and an open-air cinema near Last Exit. The station will also feature luxury marquees, allowing visitors to camp in the heart of the desert. A Wildlife Station, near Flamingo Lake, will have a host of amenities and attractions, including hot air balloons that allow visitors to enjoy views of the wildlife and take in the Love Lakes from above. There will be luxury camps and elevated walking trails that will connect the three lakes - Love, Qudra, and Flamingo). Kayak tours will also be offered across the three lakes. The Adventure Station, located near Expo 2020 Lake, will include an adventure park near the Oryx platform, as well as walking and fitness trails. A sandy trail for cycling and walking will be added around Expo Lake, along with budget camps and restaurants. The Cultural Experience Station, near the camel farm in Al Marmoom, will provide a traditional majlis and an entertainment theatre at the camel farm, where visitors can ride camels, explore the desert, and enjoy traditional meals. At the Desert Adventure Station, a fully integrated area for adventure and desert sports will be developed, featuring dune bashing, desert cycling, dune climbing, sandboarding, and desert safari tours, among others. The first phase of the rural and countryside plan includes the provision of 18 new services for residents of these areas. These include the establishment of three nurseries, seven parks and open spaces, and a hospital, a health centre, and an ambulance station. The Higher Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai is overseeing the implementation of the 37 projects as part of the comprehensive plan for the development of rural and countryside areas, which span 2,216 square kilometres. The wide-ranging strategy will include the development of cultural centres, healthcare facilities, additional transport options and an investment in infrastructure to improve the quality of life of rural communities.