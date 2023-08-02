Dubai introduces AI-powered pedestrian crossings

Dubai authorities have introduced 14 AI-powered pedestrian crossings in a high-tech attempt to boost road safety.

The cutting-edge crossings in Dubai Silicon Oasis can set off flashing warning signs and activate traffic signals for oncoming vehicles when used by pedestrians and cyclists.

The forward-thinking initiative was led by the DSO free zone in partnership with Derq, a leading developer of artificial intelligence traffic technology.

The Real-Time Perception and Connectivity AI Platform was extensively tested for two years before being introduced.

Muammar Al Katheeri, chief officer for engineering and sustainability at the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, of which DSO is a member, welcomed the implementation of the advanced technology.

“Through our longstanding partnership with Derq, we will continue to make remarkable progress in ensuring pedestrian safety and advancing Dubai's smart city agenda,” he said.

Georges Auoude, chief executive and co-founder of Derq, said the scheme was in line with Dubai's goals to cement its status as a cyclist-friendly city.

How the road project works

The system's AI algorithms are designed to detect and track vehicles and other road users approaching the pedestrian crosswalk, aiming to provide drivers with additional reaction time to slow down for those crossing.

The technology can be calibrated to activate or deactivate alerts and control their duration.

Alerts can be configured to remain active for a predetermined crossing time or as long as a pedestrian is detected in the crosswalk or its vicinity.

The platform is equipped with high-speed 5G connection, which allows for comprehensive collection of traffic data and ensures efficient remote operation.

UAE's road safety push

The UAE on Tuesday unveiled a major nationwide road project aimed at tackling accident hot spots, reducing flood risks and making the school run safer.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the scheme would use interactive warning systems on routes where frequent accidents occur and pinpoint areas needing more pedestrian crossings.

Under the National Programme for Infrastructure Development – also known as Salamah 365 – authorities will monitor dams and valleys for potential flooding.

In May, Abu Dhabi Police launched a road alert system that warns drivers of bad weather and traffic accidents.

Coloured lights are used, with blue and red flashing together to indicate a traffic incident, while a yellow light alerts drivers to bad weather such as fog, rain or dust storms.

The alerts are powered by solar energy and internal batteries and are visible from 200 metres, day and night.