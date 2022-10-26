Abu Dhabi gives 35 per cent discount for quick payment of traffic fines

Motorists can receive a discount on their traffic fines when they pay within two months of committing the traffic offence, Abu Dhabi authorities announced on Wednesday.

The emirate's police department urged motorists who have broken road laws to take advantage of the programme that allows them to obtain a 35 per cent discount for paying the fines within 60 days of the offence and a 25 per cent discount if they pay the fines between 60 days and one year.

Under Abu Dhabi’s traffic laws, offenders can also pay fines in interest-free instalments to avoid having their vehicles confiscated.

“The new initiative aims to encourage motorists to pay the traffic fines and make it easy to clear all their charges," said Brig Mohammed Dahi Al Humairi, director of traffic and patrols.

Read more Abu Dhabi Police video highlights dangers of abruptly switching lanes

Motorists can pay traffic fines on the Abu Dhabi Police website or via the smart police app or Tamm app. Drivers can also pay directly at happiness and customer service centres.

They can also reduce charges if they use credit cards from the following banks: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq bank and Emirates Islamic Bank.

“The campaign will raise awareness about the early payment of offences and the payment channels," Brig Al Humairi said.

“[It] will include educational clips about the danger of traffic offences, distributing fliers on motorists as well as holding workshops to raise their awareness.”