Abu Dhabi Police video highlights dangers of abruptly switching car lanes

Abu Dhabi Police have released a video highlighting the risks of abruptly switching car lanes without warning.

Police said a motorist who carries out the dangerous manoeuvre faces a Dh1,000 fine and four penalty points on their licence.

Read More Abu Dhabi Police issue more than 45,000 tailgating fines in 2021

The footage was posted on social media as part of a new awareness drive aimed at making the emirate's roads safer.

It shows two separate instances of drivers quickly moving across a number of lanes to reach an exit point on the motorway, without consideration for other road users.

Cameras equipped with the latest monitoring technology are located on the capital's roads to catch those flouting the rules.

Police in Abu Dhabi regularly call on the public to take care when behind the wheel and be respectful to fellow road users.

#أخبارنا | بثت #شرطة_أبوظبي بالتعاون مع مركز المتابعة والتحكم وضمن مبادرة "لكم التعليق" وحملة "درب السلامة" فيديو لخطورة عدم الالتزام بخط السير الالزامي والانحراف المفاجئ .



التفاصيل:https://t.co/QRVjmoVFuS#أخبار_شرطة_أبوظبي pic.twitter.com/kusK487JL9 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) February 3, 2022

Last week, the force said it issued more than 45,000 fines for tailgating last year.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate reminded motorists to follow the rules and maintain a safe distance between themselves and the vehicle in front.

Police said drivers will be fined Dh400 for tailgating and will receive four black points on their licence, according to a statement on state news agency Wam.