Thousands take part in Dubai Run 2024 on Sheikh Zayed Road

Tens of thousands of people took over Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning as part of the sixth annual Dubai Run, led by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/11/26/dubai-run-2023/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. The 14-lane motorway was temporarily closed to traffic until 10.30am to allow participants to take part in the event against the backdrop of Dubai's iconic skyline. This year's event had a twist as paragliders soared above Sheikh Zayed Road, offering a spectacular view to runners below. Participants had the option to run a 5km or 10km route, with the shorter trail starting near the Museum of the Future, passing Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and concluding near Dubai Mall. The 10km run started near the museum but crossed Dubai Canal Bridge before looping along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishing near the DIFC Gate. Last year's event saw 226,000 runners take part in the community event. The Dubai Run was first launched in 2017 as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (30x30 challenge) to encourage residents to adopt a healthier lifestyle. The campaign aims to get people to do 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sports sessions, in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities.