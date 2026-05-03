Hany Shaker, ‘Prince of Arab Song’, dies aged 74 in Paris

Veteran Egyptian singer Hany Shaker has died aged 74 in Paris after a prolonged illness, his family said on Sunday.

Widely known as the “Prince of Arab Song”, Shaker had travelled to the French capital several weeks ago for treatment following a sharp deterioration in his health. He died after suffering complications linked to a long-standing colon condition that caused repeated bleeding.

He had been admitted to hospital in Paris after a severe haemorrhage, with reports indicating he underwent emergency treatment and remained under close medical supervision in recent weeks.

Born in Cairo in 1952, Shaker began studying piano at a young age under his mother’s guidance. His early exposure to music led to his first on-screen appearance at 14, when he portrayed a young Sayed Darwish in a biographical film.

His breakthrough came in 1972 during his time at the Cairo Conservatoire, when the song Heloua Ya Dounia, composed by Mohammed El Mougi, became a major hit across the region. The track helped establish him as one of the leading voices of modern Arabic music.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Shaker built a catalogue of romantic ballads that resonated across the Arab world. His albums, including Bahebak Ana, Ahla Al Layali, Garhy Ana and Yaretny, were widely popular from the 1980s through the 2000s.

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Among his best-known songs are Etmadet El Eidein, Asaheb Meen, Eih Yalli Bahebak, Di Hekaya, Dehketek and Mehtaglek, works that showcased his distinctive vocal style and emotional range.

Earlier this year, his health declined sharply after a severe colon haemorrhage that required intensive medical care. Despite periods of improvement, his condition worsened in recent weeks.

Shaker’s influence extended beyond commercial success. His voice came to define a strain of Arabic romantic music rooted in emotional clarity and melodic restraint, earning him a devoted audience across Egypt, the Levant, the Gulf and North Africa.