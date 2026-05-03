Iran's 14-point plan demands war end, sanctions relief and US withdrawal

Iran has outlined a sweeping set of demands in a 14-point proposal aimed at ending the conflict with the US and Israel, according to reports by Tasnim news agency and Press TV.

Central to the plan is a call for a firm timeline to terminate the war within 30 days, with Tehran urging that negotiations shift away from extending temporary ceasefires towards securing a comprehensive end to hostilities.

US officials had previously suggested a two-month ceasefire in a nine-point proposal.

The Iranian proposal also includes demands for security guarantees against future military action, as well as the withdrawal of United States forces from areas surrounding Iran.

Tehran further calls for the lifting of a naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and the payment of reparations.

Additional provisions include the removal of sanctions and an end to fighting across multiple fronts, including in Lebanon.

Iran’s plan also proposes establishing a new mechanism governing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route.

The Strait of Hormuz – through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes – lies at the heart of the stalemate. Iran insists the US must end a naval blockade on its ports before Tehran’s leaders are willing to reopen the waterway.

The proposal reflects Tehran’s broader push for a comprehensive settlement addressing both military and economic pressures.

Iran’s top diplomat said Tehran was ready to pursue diplomatic efforts if the US changed its approach and avoided "excessive demands, threatening rhetoric, and provocative actions".

The Islamic Republic’s military remains “fully vigilant”, said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

US President Donald Trump said he would review Iran’s latest offer but would not rule out restarting strikes on Tehran’s military targets should its regime "misbehave".

Trump, speaking to reporters in Florida on Saturday, said he had been briefed on the “concept of the deal” offered by Iran, but then cast doubts on whether Iran’s latest offer would be satisfactory.

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years,” he wrote on Truth Social.

The US President has voiced frustration at the lack of progress in peace negotiations, telling reporters on Friday that he is not satisfied with what Iran has proposed so far. Energy prices have soared due to the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz, fuelling concerns in the White House that the Republicans could suffer a major defeat in November’s Midterm elections.