Billie Eilish and Nancy Ajram: How mutual admiration led to a near collaboration

Billie Eilish has reaffirmed her appreciation for Nancy Ajram, naming the Lebanese singer as one of her favourite artists in a new interview.

Speaking to Elle, the American pop star said Arabic music had long been part of her life, particularly through her relationship with her father, actor and musician Patrick O’Connell.

“I’ve always been inspired by Arabic singers,” Eilish said. “My dad and I have bonded over our love for Arabic music. Like, I love Nancy Ajram. She’s one of my favourite singers.”

Ajram responded on X on Tuesday, writing that Eilish’s “talent and authenticity inspire so many around the world, including me”.

The exchange adds another chapter to a blossoming public connection that has developed over several years, stretching back to 2020.

May 2020: Billie Eilish plays Nancy Ajram on her radio show

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Eilish first spoke publicly about Ajram on an episode of Me & Dad Radio, the Apple Music show recorded with her father.

The episode included Ajram’s 2010 song Fi Hagat, from the album Nancy 7. Introducing the track, Eilish said she wanted to play “a very special song to me that’s in Arabic”.

“This is Nancy Ajram who I love,” she said. “I love Nancy Ajram and this song.”

Eilish went on to state that she discovered Ajram in 2018 through her hit Enta Eih, released 14 years prior, after hearing the song in a meme. She then searched for the track and began listening more widely to Ajram’s music.

“The way Arabic music sounds is like melted chocolate in my ears,” Eilish said. “Not literally, but I love this song and I love the melodies and I love the way she sings.”

Eilish said she listened to Fi Hagat constantly because it put her in a better mood.

Ajram soon returned the praise, writing on Instagram: “We love you too, Billie, and we are big fans of your work. My girls are always playing your songs out loud in the house.”

September 2021: Nancy Ajram says a collaboration was discussed

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It remains the collaboration that could have been.

In September 2021, Ajram revealed during an interview with NRJ Egypt that she had contacted Eilish about a possible collaboration after learning of her appreciation for her music.

“I contacted Billie Eilish to collaborate with her after she liked my songs, but the project was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Ajram said at the time.

Ajram added that she received other offers to perform duets with international singers, but had not yet found the right idea.

There has been no confirmation of a revived project since.