What is zaghrouta? Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella moment sparks cultural conversation

A brief exchange during Coachella has put a centuries-old form of celebration, commonly heard across the Arab world, into the spotlight.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter apologised after mistaking a fan’s zaghrouta – a high-pitched ululation – for yodelling during her headlining set on Friday night.

As Carpenter sat at the piano on the festival’s main stage, a fan in the audience let out the celebratory call. “I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it,” she said into the microphone.

When the fan replied, “It’s my culture,” Carpenter responded, “That’s your culture, is yodelling?” The fan could then be heard clarifying, “It’s a call of celebration,” to which the singer quipped, “Is this Burning Man? What’s going on? This is weird.”

The moment, which quickly circulated on social media, drew criticism from some viewers who said the reaction dismissed a cultural expression of joy. Carpenter later said her response was “pure confusion” and not intended to offend.

The exchange has since prompted wider curiosity about the meaning and origins of the sound.

What is zaghrouta?

Zaghrouta is a vocal expression of joy made by rapidly moving the tongue from side to side while producing a high-pitched sound. It is often performed in bursts and can carry across large spaces, making it instantly recognisable at gatherings.

While it may sound unfamiliar to some, it is widely understood as a signal of happiness, pride or excitement.

What does it mean?

At its core, it is a way of expressing joy. It can signal approval, pride or collective happiness, depending on the context.

Because it is non-verbal, it transcends language barriers, functioning as an immediate emotional response rather than a structured form of communication.

Ululation has existed for centuries and appears in various forms across Africa, the Middle East and parts of South Asia. Historically, it has been used not only in celebrations, but also in rituals and communal gatherings, often marking transitions or honouring key moments.

Where is it used?

The zaghrouta is commonly heard across the Middle East and North Africa, including countries such as Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt and Morocco. Variations of the sound also exist in parts of East Africa and beyond.

It is most often associated with weddings, marking moments such as the arrival of the bride, the signing of the marriage contract or the start of festivities. It is also used during engagements, births, graduations and other milestones.

At large public events, including concerts and festivals, it can be used in the same way as cheering – as a spontaneous expression of excitement.

Who performs it?

Traditionally, the zaghrouta is performed by women, particularly older family members or those leading celebrations. In some settings, it can also be performed by men, though this is less common.

The sound is often learnt informally and passed down through generations, rather than taught in a formal setting.