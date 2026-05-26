King Abdullah and Queen Rania joined by family for Jordan's 80th Independence Day celebrations

The Jordanian royal family have turned out to celebrate the country's 80th Independence Day.

King Abdullah II was accompanied by his wife, Queen Rania, and their son, Crown Prince Hussein, for a ceremony held at Al Husseiniya Palace on Monday. Princess Rajwa, wife of Prince Hussein, and two of the king and queen's younger children, Princess Salma, 25, and Prince Hashem, 21, were also in attendance.

King Abdullah addressed the nation to mark the occasion. "I speak to you from this land, a land that has never forsaken its people, on the anniversary of our nation’s independence – a moment in time that endures in our hearts; a pledge and a covenant that we defend with honour and integrity," he said.

"Eighty years on and the conviction holds strong in an honourable and resilient people, unfaltering in their principles."

Queen Rania with her granddaughters, Princess Iman and Amina Thermiotis. Queen Rania / Instagram Info

Earlier in the day, Queen Rania was pictured with her two granddaughters, Princess Iman and Amina Thermiotis, both aged one. In the image, the two royal tots are wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the numbers eight and zero, and decorated with Jordanian flags and flowers.

"Celebrating 80 years of independence with the sweetest company: Iman and Amina wrapped in Jordan’s colours," Queen Rania said in the caption on the photo.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, with Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa and Prince Hashem, attend the 80th anniversary celebrations. Queen Rania / Instagram Info

For the Independence Day celebrations, Queen Rania wore a powder-blue gown with a star design that reflects the seven-point star on the Jordanian flag.

Princess Rajwa also wore a shade of blue, opting for a caped turquoise gown that featured golden Arabic calligraphy cuffs that quote Fairuz's anthem about Jordan, Urdon Ard Al Azm (Jordan, Land of Determination).

Crown Prince Hussein wore a navy blue suit, paired with a traditional red and white shemagh head scarf.