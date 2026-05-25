Trump links Abraham Accords to Iran deal

US ​President ​Donald Trump ⁠said on ⁠Monday ​that negotiations with Iran ⁠were "proceeding nicely" and that he asked countries including Saudi Arabia, ⁠Qatar, Pakistan, ‌Egypt, Turkey and ​Jordan to join the Abraham Accords if an agreement is reached with Tehran.

"It should be mandatory that all of these countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign on to the Abraham Accords," Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The accords, signed in 2020 during Mr Trump's first term, led the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco to establish relations with Israel. Mr Trump has been seeking to add more signatories to the accords since his return to office.

"I am mandatorily requesting that all countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords, and that, if Iran signs its agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an honour to have them also be part of this unparalleled world coalition," he wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

"It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don’t, they should not be part of this deal in that it shows bad intention.

"It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so and that will be accepted. But most should be ready, willing and able to make this settlement with Iran a far more historic event than it would, otherwise, be."

Mr Trump's announcement comes after a flurry of diplomatic calls and efforts in the region at the weekend to secure an agreement between Iran and the US to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Trump said he held a call with leaders of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain on Saturday. He added that a deal with Iran was “very close” to completion.

Tehran and Washington played down hopes of an imminent agreement on Monday, ‌but confirmed "significant progress" had been made in negotiations.

Mr Trump said any agreement with Iran would either be a "great deal for all" or there would be no deal at all. He warned of a return "to the battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before – and nobody wants that".

His announcement came as Iran's ​lead ​negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is also Speaker of the country's Parliament, and ⁠Foreign Minister ​Abbas Araghchi travelled to ⁠Doha for talks with Qatari officials on a potential US-Iran deal to end the conflict, according to Iranian state media.

"During this trip, high-profile consultations will be held with senior Qatari officials on some aspects related to negotiations to end the imposed war," Mehr news agency reported.

It said Iran's ​central ⁠bank ⁠chief Abdolnaser Hemmati ​was also part of the delegation to discuss the potential release of frozen Iranian funds as part of a final agreement.