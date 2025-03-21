Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein pays tribute to Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa on Mother's Day

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein has posted a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/03/18/mothers-day-2025-dates-uae-uk-us/" target="_blank">Mother’s Day</a> tribute on social media to his mother and his wife. In the first of two images shared on Instagram, Queen Rania is holding her eight-month-old granddaughter, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/08/04/iman-meaning-jordan-royal-baby/" target="_blank">Princess Iman</a>, while her father looks fondly at the two. In the second image, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/08/03/princess-rajwa-baby-birth-jordan-crown-prince-hussein/" target="_blank">Princess Rajwa</a> is seen holding her daughter. “To my beloved mother and my loving wife, your presence fills our lives with joy, and your love is the true meaning of giving. Happy Mother’s Day,” he captioned the post. Mother’s Day across the Middle East is celebrated on Friday, coinciding with the first day of spring. This is Princess Rajwa’s first Mother’s Day since the birth of Princess Iman in August. Princess Iman is also the first grandchild of King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania. Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa married in June 2023. In February, it was announced that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/01/24/princess-iman-jordan-pregnant-baby/" target="_blank">Princess Iman</a>, the king and queen's eldest daughter, and her husband, Jameel Thermiotis, are expecting their first child next year. Queen Rania shared the exciting news on social media, posting a picture of the couple at sunset, with Princess Iman proudly showing her baby bump. “Two is a couple, three is a blessing,” she captioned the photo.