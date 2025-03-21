Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa with their daughter Iman. Photo: The Royal Hashemite Court
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa with their daughter Iman. Photo: The Royal Hashemite Court

Lifestyle

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein pays tribute to Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa on Mother's Day

Images shared on Instagram show his mother and his wife

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

March 21, 2025