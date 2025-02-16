Queen Rania 'overjoyed' as Princess Iman gives birth to baby girl

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/jordan/2023/03/12/jordan-royal-wedding-princes-iman-marries-jameel-thermiotis/" target="_blank">Jordanian royal couple</a> Princess Iman and Jameel Thermiotis have welcomed a baby girl. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/queen-rania/" target="_blank">Queen Rania</a> of Jordan, the princess's mother, took to social media to announce the news on Sunday. She revealed the newborn's name, Amina, and congratulated the new parents. Pictures captured the touching moment that King Abdullah embraced the baby. "My darling Iman is now a mother," Queen Rania wrote. "We’re grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family’s newest blessing. Congratulations Jameel and Iman – may God bless you and your precious little girl." The news comes several weeks after Queen Rania revealed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/01/24/princess-iman-jordan-pregnant-baby/" target="_blank">Princess Iman's pregnancy news</a>, as she shared a photograph to Instagram of her daughter with Thermiotis. The picture of the pair in the sunset shows Princess Iman with a visible bump. “Two is a couple, three is a blessing,” Queen Rania captioned the post. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/03/13/queen-rania-and-crown-prince-hussein-send-heartfelt-congratulations-to-princess-iman/" target="_blank">Princess Iman</a>, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, 2023.