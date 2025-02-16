Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Thermiotis admire their new baby girl, Amina, shortly after her birth. Photo: Instagram
Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Thermiotis admire their new baby girl, Amina, shortly after her birth. Photo: Instagram

Lifestyle

Queen Rania 'overjoyed' as Princess Iman gives birth to baby girl

The princess and husband Jameel Thermiotis welcome Amina into the world

Hayley Kadrou
Hayley Kadrou

February 16, 2025