Jordan royal wedding: Princess Iman marries Jameel Thermiotis

Princess Iman of Jordan married Jameel Thermiotis on Sunday in a ceremony on the outskirts of Amman in the first royal wedding of a busy year.

The 26-year-old princess is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Princess Rania, who hosted the wedding at their palace in the Dabouq neighbourhood west of Amman. She is the first of King Abdullah's four children to be married.

Crown Prince Hussein, the king's eldest son, is due to marry fiancee Rajwa Al Saif, a Saudi, on June 1.

Wearing a white dress with a long train and a lace veil, Princess Iman was escorted to the ceremony through the palace gardens by Crown Prince Hussein.

Read More Jordan's Queen Rania shares touching tribute to daughter Princess Iman ahead of wedding

At the ceremony, she sat with Mr Thermiotis, a Venezuelan, and King Abdullah in front of a green Quran placed on a table as a palace cleric recounted how marriage is an exalted virtue in Islam.

The king, the princess and Mr Thermiotis then signed the marriage document, which declared the couple husband and wife. The king belongs to the Hashemite dynasty, which has ruled Jordan since it was created as a British protectorate in 1921.

Queen Rania sat in the front row, along with members of the Hashemite family and Mr Thermiotis's parents and siblings. Rajwa Al Saif, was also in attendance.

Jordan's Queen Rania posing for a picture with Princess Aisha bint Hussein (L), Princess Iman bint Abdullah (2nd L), Princess Muna al-Hussein (2nd R) and Princess Zein bint Hussein (R) at a henna ceremony ahead of Princess Iman's wedding. AFP

Guests included Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, as well as Sheikh Issa, son of Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad, and Intisar and Aya El Sisi, the wife and daughter of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, as well as members of Al Sabah ruling family of Kuwait.

The guests arrived at the palace to the tune of a Jordanian army band and sat in a garden courtyard, where the brief ceremony took place. Another band wearing white robes from the southern Jordanian city of Maan recited traditional wedding songs.

The engagement of the couple was announced by the Royal Hashemite Court in July last year.

Mr Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, and is of Greek descent. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and works in finance in New York.

Last week, Queen Rania shared photos from her daughter’s pre-wedding henna party.

“So much love in one room! With friends and family at Iman’s Henna party yesterday,” she captioned the images.