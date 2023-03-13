Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein send heartfelt congratulations to Princess Iman

Members of the Jordanian royal family have been sending congratulatory messages and well wishes to Princess Iman and Jameel Thermiotis.

Princess Iman, 26, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan, wed Venezuela-born Thermiotis at her family’s palace on the outskirts of Amman on Sunday, in a ceremony attended by members of the royal family, friends and dignitaries.

The ceremony was broadcast live on Jordanian television and Facebook, and members of the royal family paid tribute to Princess Iman and sent their best to the newly-weds.

Sharing several photos from the day on Instagram, Queen Rania wrote: “Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!”

Crown Prince Hussein, who walked his sister down the aisle, wrote: “Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together.”

Prince Hussein will also be married this year. He is set to wed his Saudi fiancee Rajwa Al Saif on June 1.

Princess Iman wore a custom Dior white gown with a lace neckline and cuffs, and a trailing veil for her nuptials.

She also wore a diamond tiara reportedly owned by her grandmother, Princess Muna Al Hussein, the mother of King Abdullah.

Princess Iman's new husband wore a suit with a grey waistcoat.

Following the ceremony, the pair cut their towering seven-layer cake with a sword, before enjoying and evening of celebration.

The Jordanian monarch's eldest daughter Princess Iman and Jameel Thermiotis during their wedding in Amman on Sunday.

Who is Jameel Alexander Thermiotis?

Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and is of Greek descent, Jordan's royal court said following their engagement announcement. He holds a bachelor's in business administration and works in finance in New York.

The couple announced their engagement in July in a post shared by the Royal Hashemite Court on Twitter.

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, and extends its sincere congratulations on this occasion



Details:https://t.co/mqeY4E9AmD pic.twitter.com/79lEoIkHfQ — RHC (@RHCJO) July 6, 2022

The court congratulated the king and queen on the engagement, wishing the couple “a lifetime of happiness”.

Queen Rania also posted a message to her daughter on Facebook and Instagram.

“Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!”