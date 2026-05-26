PSG v Arsenal: All you need to know about the Uefa Champions League final

The 2025/26 Uefa Champions League reaches its conclusion on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain take on Arsenal.

Both teams are champions of their respective leagues, but only one will also be crowned champions of Europe.

Here's all you need to know:

When is it?

The Uefa Champions League final takes place on Saturday, May 30, with kick-off at 8pm UAE time.

Where is it?

The final takes place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

How to watch

You can watch the game live on BeIN Sports.

PSG's route to the final

Paris Saint-Germain are bidding to become the first repeat winners since Real Madrid completed a "threepeat" in 2018.

Luis Enrique's side could only finish 11th in the group phase with 14 points, meaning they had to negotiate a two-legged play-off to book a place in the knockout round.

Drawn against fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco, PSG secured a 3-2 win over the Principality club in the first leg, with a 2-2 draw at home in the second enough to earn a 5-4 aggregate victory. Monaco had a man sent off in both legs.

Next up was Chelsea in the last-16, with PSG putting five goals past the Londoners courtesy of goals from Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha and a late Khvicha Kvaratskhelia double.

A 3-0 victory at home in the second leg, with Kvaratskhelia and Barcola again on the scoresheet, secured an 8-2 aggregate win.

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There was more English opposition in the quarter-finals, where PSG put on a masterclass against Liverpool at the Parc des Princes to win the first leg 2-0, in which Kvaratskhelia was virtually unplayable. An identical scoreline in the return leg at Anfield, courtesy of a Dembele double, sent the defending champions through to the semi-finals.

PSG met Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2020 final, with the first leg serving up nine goals. PSG scored five of them, with Kvaratskhelia and Dembele each grabbing a brace. It kept up Kvaratskhelia's fine record of scoring in every knockout round in this season's competition.

The return leg ended 1-1, with PSG advancing to a second successive final 6-5 on aggregate.

Arsenal's route to the final

Arsenal became the first team to advance from the new format league phase with a perfect record, winning all eight of their games.

The recently crowned Premier League champions scored at will in the group phase, averaging three goals a game with only four conceded.

They found goals much harder to come by in the knockouts.

A 1-1 draw in Leverkusen in their last-16 first leg was far from ideal, but the Gunners ran out comfortable 2-0 winners in the home leg thanks to goals from midfielders Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice.

Arsenal crowned champions of England - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Declan Rice of Arsenal kisses the Premier League trophy at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Getty Images Info

Gabriel and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrate with the Premier League Trophy after the end of the season at Selhurst Park. Getty Images Info

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with the Premier League trophy as the team celebrate their first league title in 22 years. EPA Info

Arsenal fans celebrate outside the Emirates Stadium. PA Info

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard hands goalkeeper David Raya the Premier League trophy. EPA Info

Arsenal player Declan Rice and teammates celebrate their Premier League victory. EPA Info

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoisted by his team. EPA Info

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates with the Premier League trophy. PA Info















Following heroics from goalkeeper David Raya, Kai Havertz's injury-time winner in the first leg proved enough to send Arsenal through to the semi-finals at Sporting's expense.

They played Atletico Madrid for a place in the final. A 1-1 draw in Spain set the tie up perfectly for the return match at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka settled the tie with a goal on the stroke of half time to send the Gunners through to a first Champions League final since 2006.