Marco Verratti on 'incredible' PSG and playing alongside Lionel Messi

Marco Verratti will always be remembered as one the finest midfielders of Paris Saint-Germain’s modern era. The Italian midfielder joined the club from Pescara in 2012, making the unusual jump from Serie B, the Italian second division, to one of the most ambitious projects in European football.

Having spent 11 years in Paris, Verratti played a vital role in transforming the French team into one of Europe’s most established clubs.

Entrusted with helping carry the project forward, Verratti quickly imposed himself in midfield, dictating the tempo, inviting pressure and playing through it. Across changing managers, marquee signings and different iterations of the team, he became one of the side’s great constants, making 416 appearances and collecting 30 trophies.

Yet, despite reaching the Uefa Champions League final in 2020, the one prize that eluded him in Paris was the trophy PSG craved most.

After securing a 1-0 victory over Brest on Sunday, PSG sit top of Ligue 1 with a six-point lead over second-placed Lens, who they face Wednesday.

Attention will soon turn to Europe, where the Parisiens are preparing to defend their Champions League title against Arsenal in Budapest on May 30. The English side are appearing in the final for the first time in 20 years, while PSG arrive as defending champions and favourites to retain the trophy.

Now 33 and playing in Qatar with Al Duhail, Verratti was in Dubai on Tuesday for an exclusive Beyond Developments x Paris Saint-Germain event at the Beyond Developments Sales Gallery, where the French giants unveiled their new home kit for the 2026/27 campaign.

Verratti spoke to The National about PSG’s European ambitions, the club’s evolution and the current midfielders he most enjoys watching.

Q: Are PSG going to win the Uefa Champions League?

A: I hope so. I think that is the wish of all Paris supporters, the club, and, of course, mine as well. I hope so. They have already had a very great campaign. After that, it is a final, it will be a difficult match between the two best teams, the two best teams who deserved to reach the final. It will surely be a tough match, but I hope Paris can celebrate this new Champions League.

Q: What is the difference between this PSG and the previous versions of the team that failed at the final hurdle?

I think they are slightly different periods of football. When Paris started the project, it was always a very ambitious project, one where every year they wanted to win all the trophies available. I think today they have finally managed to win this Champions League; it is the only trophy they were missing. There are differences because they are different players, but that is also part of how football has changed over time.

Today, this is a team that deserves to be where it is, a club that deserves to be where it is. I think it is the work of several years that today has become an incredible club, a club with a very strong identity recognised all over the world. That is the most pleasing thing of all.

PSG reach Champions League final - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates with Marquinhos after Paris Saint-Germain's Uefa Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich. AFP Info

PSG players celebrate after their 1-1 semi-final second-leg draw earned them a 6-5 aggregate win over Bayern Munich. EPA Info

PSG manager Luis Enrique after the match in Germany. Getty Images Info

Bayern's Harry Kane is consoled by manager Vincent Kompany. Getty Images Info

PSG celebrate after their win at the Allianz Arena. Getty Images Info

Ousmane Dembele, second left, celebrates scoring PSG's early goal. AFP Info

Harry Kane scores Bayern Munich's late consolation goal. Reuters Info

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich unsuccessfully appeals for a penalty to referee Joao Pinheiro. Getty Images Info

Bayern striker Harry Kane after taking a blow to the face. Reuters Info

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after setting up Ousmane Dembele for PSG's goal. Getty Images Info

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise shoots just over the bar in the first-half. AFP Info

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany during the opening 45 minutes. Reuters Info

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saves from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. EPA Info

Harry Kane cannot believe Bayern have not been given a first-half penalty for handball. Reuters Info

PSG defender Willian Pacho receives treatment for a head injury. AFP Info

Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz is shown a yellow card by referee Joao Pinheiro. Reuters Info































Q: You played with the best players and under the best coaches. Who was the best player you played with and who was the best coach you trained under?

It is difficult, but I think I have always been in love with Lionel Messi. For me, he was the best player in history. And as a coach, I would say [Carlo} Ancelotti, because [he was the coach] my first year. He was Italian like me, and we had a very strong relationship. He is a very good friend, so I would say Ancelotti.

Q: You were one of the finest midfielders at the club, but who is the best midfielder at PSG today?

Today, I love both of them. I love Vitinha and Joao Neves because they are the same height as me. We have a bit of the same way of playing and seeing football. They are very important players for the club and I enjoy watching them.