Dubai installs AI-powered cameras to detect parking offences and automate payments

Dubai has begun to install hundreds of AI-powered cameras to boost enforcement efforts and help drivers pay their parking fees.

Parkin, the emirate's public parking operator, said more than 500 curb and pole cameras were being installed in the Trade Centre 1, Burj Khalifa and Al Corniche areas in the first phase of the high-tech drive.

A further 200 cameras – which can capture vehicle images and read number plates – will be rolled out across the emirate.

The cameras will be solar powered and provide real-time tracking of parking occupancy, allowing for automatic payments.

Parkin said the initiative would improve parking space availability and turnover, while improving congestion.

Both systems will be fully integrated within the Parkin App, enabling auto-payment through the Parkin Wallet.

“Adopting advanced smart technologies remains central to how Parkin continues to enhance parking management across Dubai," said Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, chief executive of Parkin.

"This roll-out marks an important step in scaling our smart parking infrastructure and strengthening how customers interact with parking across the Emirate."

It comes after three of Dubai's biggest malls joined forces with Parkin to use AI.

The system is to be used in Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall and Marina Mall, under an agreement with Emaar.

Parkin will integrate its automatic number plate recognition platform into Emaar's existing infrastructure to target the misuse of parking spaces for people with disabilities.

Once a vehicle parks in a dedicated space, Parkin’s AI-driven enforcement system will automatically scan the registration plate to verify the presence of a valid permit. If no valid permit is identified, the potential contravention will be flagged to a Parkin inspector.