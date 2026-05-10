Dubai's Global Village to stay open three more weeks following Iran war disruption

Dubai’s Global Village has extended its 30th season until May 31, with the attraction preparing to mark Eid Al Adha with special celebrations during its final weeks.

The family-friendly destination was expected to close on May 10, but announced on that day that guests can now visit throughout the Eid holiday period.

Fernando Eiroa, chief executive of Dubai Holding Entertainment, described the 30th season as “a major milestone” in the attraction’s history.

“The conclusion of season 30 alongside Eid Al Adha holds special significance for us, as it gives us the opportunity to celebrate the occasion with families, residents and visitors who helped make this season exceptional,” he said.

Global Village reopened on April 20 after a temporary closure and has continued operating as one of Dubai’s most popular outdoor attractions.

During the final weeks of the season, visitors can expect shopping promotions, live entertainment on the main stage and children’s theatre performances, alongside more than 250 dining options from around the world.

The attraction is also offering promotions ahead of the season finale, including unlimited Carnaval rides for Dh99 on weekdays and a family ticket offer featuring four entry tickets for the price of one.

Global Village said extended operating hours will also continue, with the destination open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 5pm to midnight from Sunday to Thursday.

Since opening in 1997, the theme park has become one of the most popular attractions in the country and welcomed a record-breaking 10.5 million visitors last season.

How much do Global Village tickets cost?

Tickets generally cost Dh25 from Sunday to Thursday, and Dh30 on Friday and Saturday. Entry is free for under-threes and ages 65 and above, as well as people of determination. Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families, except for public holidays.