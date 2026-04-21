Global Village reopens for 30th season without Iran pavilion

Global Village reopened on Monday, resuming its 30th season after the popular family attraction was forced to suspend operations on February 28 at the start of the Iran war.

Led by the fanfare and marching band of the Dubai Police Academy, including the K9 unit and mounted police, visitors streamed into the venue at 5pm as the site sought to pick up where it left off.

The milestone season features 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, alongside more than 3,500 shopping outlets and up to 200 rides and games.

The Iran pavilion appeared closed on Global Village’s reopening night, with its signage removed and a barrier across the entrance. Pawan Singh for The National Info

While much of the site was back in operation, the Iranian pavilion appeared closed when The National visited on reopening day. Its familiar neon signage had been removed and a barrier placed across its grand entrance. Global Village has not publicly commented on its status at the time of publication, and the Iranian pavilion also appears to have been removed from its website.

Visitors arrive at Global Village on opening day. Pawan Singh for The National Info

Season 30 features several key additions including Gardens of the World, a landscaped zone running from the Egypt pavilion towards the China pavilion; Dragon Kingdom, an interactive walk-through attraction with 11 themed rooms; and The Little Wonderers at Carnaval, an indoor adventure park for younger visitors. The Main Stage has also been expanded, Fiesta Street extended and the former Railway Market reworked as Dessert District.

Dileep at his jewellery shop in the Bangladesh pavilion. Pawan Singh for The National Info

Traders told The National they were informed last week that the attraction would reopen, after leaving their goods locked inside their stalls during the closure.

“It has been very smooth and easy to get back here again,” said Dileep, who runs the Ceylona Jewellery stall at the Bangladesh Pavilion. “To be honest, we are just happy to get back to work and let’s hope we just continue like before.”

Dileep has yet receive confirmation on whether the season would be extended beyond May 10, adding that Global Village had extended its season in previous years.

“The last time the season extended to Eid Al Adha, it was great because it was jam packed and peak time for many of us,” Dileep added. “The weather here is good and even if it gets a little hotter, people just love to come here because it is a real family destination.”