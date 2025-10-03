Timeframe: 30 facts about Global Village before its 30th season

These days, Global Village is known as a family-friendly centre where UAE residents and tourists can shop, eat and be entertained all in one place.

But when it first opened in 1997, things looked a bit different. It was a modest collection of kiosks along Dubai Creek, built around a simple idea: to give people a taste of different cultures through food, handicrafts and small performances.

Over time, the concept has grown into something much bigger. It has since shifted from its temporary spot on the Creek to larger venues, eventually finding a permanent home near Exit 37 on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Nearly three decades later, Global Village has become one of the UAE’s most popular attractions. With more than 3,500 shopping outlets and 250 dining options representing 90 cultures in the past season, it now draws millions of visitors each year.

The new season, which will open on October 15, marks the attraction's 30th anniversary. In honour of that milestone, here are 30 facts to celebrate three decades of Global Village.

Global Village in 1997. Twitter

1. Global Village welcomed its first visitors during the Dubai Shopping Festival on October 4, 1997.

2. In its early years, pavilions were set up in tent-like structures.

3. The attraction was also in the Oud Metha Area near Wafi City before finally settling in its permanent location in 2005.

4. Each season introduces new pavilions or attractions, meaning new experiences for repeat visitors.

5. Pavilion designs often incorporate recognisable global landmarks, such as the Leaning Tower of Pisa or the Egyptian pyramids.

6. The park is organised into regions representing Mena, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Americas and South Asia.

Visitors take a look at the goods being sold in a Yemeni shop at Global Village in 2000. AFP

7. Seasonal programming ensures that attractions and line-ups change each year.

8. Global Village has set several Guinness World Records, including the world’s largest cup of tea and the largest lantern display.

9. The venue features more than 3,500 retail outlets in one location.

10. Shoppers can find handmade goods such as carpets, ceramics and jewellery.

11. There are more than 250 food outlets, covering a wide variety of cuisines.

12. The Mini World zone displays 25 miniature landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and Burj Khalifa.

In 2001, Global Village had just 25 pavilions. Getty Images

13. About 40,000 live performances are staged each season, ranging from music to theatre.

14. Global Village has expanded its food options to include floating markets and themed dining areas.

15. Global Village schedules fireworks displays twice a week throughout the season.

16. Ticket prices start at about Dh25, making it one of Dubai’s more affordable entertainment venues.

17. Entry is free for children under 3, senior citizens and people of determination.

18. Across its history, Global Village has welcomed more than 100 million visitors.

19. Visitors have access to free shuttle trains and buses from the parking areas to the main gates.

20. Global Village regularly features international performers, such as Jason Derulo, Zara Larsson, Amr Diab and Bollywood singers Atif Aslam and Fawad Khan. Film stars also regularly make appearances to interact with fans.

In addition to food and handicrafts, there are also live performances. Chris Whiteoak / The National

21. More than 90 cultures are represented in pavilions each year.

22. In some seasons, the park has drawn more than nine million visitors.

23. Entertainment has included stunt shows, musicals and street performances.

24. Global Village celebrated its silver jubilee season in 2020.

25. The park’s seasonal format runs from mid-October to early May, aligned with Dubai’s cooler months.

26. In 2023, it was named the most popular attraction in the UAE by British market research company YouGov.

Visitors during the opening ceremony of Global Village in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

27. Roaming performers and parades are part of the daily entertainment schedule.

28. Facilities are designed to be wheelchair-accessible, with ramps and adapted toilets available.

29. The venue is consistently listed among the most-visited seasonal attractions worldwide.

30. For the 30th anniversary, management has announced special programming and celebrations.