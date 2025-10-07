Global Village season 30 new attractions, from Gardens of the World to Dragon Kingdom

New attractions for the 30th season of Global Village has been revealed ahead of its October 15 opening. The popular family attraction in Dubai, which closes every summer, is marking a milestone year this year, and will run until May 10.

Since opening in 1997, the theme park has become one of the most popular attractions in the country and welcomed a record-breaking 10.5 million visitors last season.

Among new attractions this year is Gardens of the World, an area filled with exotic arrangements of flowers and landmarks from around the world. Located in front of the Egypt pavilion and extending all the way to the Iran pavilion, the nature-focused space is designed for leisurely strolls and family relaxation.

The Dragon Kingdom, an interactive walk-through experience with 11 themed rooms, will also be launched. In this attraction, guests will be introduced to a mythical world called Blackstone Hollow, where they have to help the last dragon Ignis recover his lost power by solving puzzles and uncovering clues. Each room will offer a different challenge and atmosphere, blending fantasy, mystery and adventure.

Season 30 of Global Village is set to open on October 15. Photo: Global Village

Later in the season, younger visitors can also look forward to The Little Wonderers at Carnaval, an illuminated indoor adventure park featuring multi-level obstacle courses, climbing structures, slides, ball pits, tunnels and challenges.

The Main Stage, which has featured many performances and celebrity appearances, has also been transformed for the new season, and will be bigger and better with greater capacity than before. In the previous season, Egyptian artist Amr Diab, Iraqi singer and actress Rahma Riad, Egyptian star Tamer Hosny and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan were among many to take the stage.

The dragon at the centre of the lake has also been upgraded with new fire effects.

Other expansions include the Fiesta Street for food, while The Railway Market has now been renamed Dessert District, and promises visitors the perfect backdrop for Instagram-worthy pictures.

How much do Global Village tickets cost?

Tickets cost Dh25 from Sunday to Thursday, and Dh30 on Friday and Saturday. Entry is free for under-threes and ages 65 and above, as well as people of determination. Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families, except for public holidays.

VIP Packs are also on sale starting at Dh1,800 for the Silver Pack, which offers several entry tickets, parking benefits and attraction passes.

