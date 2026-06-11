US strikes targets across Iran in second night of bombing

The US has attacked Iran for the second night in a row, striking targets across the country and bringing the ceasefire to the edge of collapse.

President Donald Trump threatened further military action on Thursday if Iran failed to immediately sign an agreement with the US, telling Fox News he would “bomb the [expletive] out of them”. He earlier warned that Iran it would “pay the price” for stalled peace talks.

About four hours after the US military's Central Command said it was striking targets across Iran, it announced the completion of the latest round of “self-defence” attacks against Iranian air defence and communications systems.

“Centcom forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems and air defence sites across Iran,” Centcom said.

The US and Iran entered a ceasefire on April 8, but a flurry of early diplomatic activity, mediated by Pakistan, stalled and Tehran has appeared increasingly reluctant to yield to Washington's demands, including by keeping the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut.

The Iranian military threatened to respond to the latest overnight strikes by firing on any vessel trying to sail through the strait. Iranian media reported that two ships were fired on.

Centcom denied the strait was closed, saying commercial ships were transiting despite Iran's threats. Mr Trump said earlier that vessels had been crossing the strait without Iran's permission as part of a clandestine military mission.

“US Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters,” Centcom said.

Iranian state media reported strikes by “enemy projectiles” on the southern coast bordering the Strait of Hormuz. Explosions were also heard on nearby Qeshm island.

Missing sailors

Three Indian sailors were missing after a separate US strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The MT Settebello was the second tanker to be hit by the US military in two days as part of its blockade of Iranian ports.

The attacks raise the prospect of further Iranian retaliation after a week of strikes traded across the region. Iran's Foreign Ministry had said on Wednesday it would “need to reassess” the diplomatic path after days of clashes.

Mr Trump had warned on Wednesday that further attacks were imminent, saying of Iran: “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price.”

The spiral of attacks began when Israel attacked Beirut on Sunday, defying warnings from Iran that it could not tolerate the situation in Lebanon.

Play 00:57 Trump says Iran will get hit again today

Iran then launched its first direct attacks on Israel since April, leading to retaliation from the Israel army. Those attacks ended on Monday, but were followed by an exchange of strikes between the US and Iran after an American helicopter was shot down.

Centcom on Wednesday said it had hit the Palau-flagged MT Settebello the previous night for “failing to comply with directions”. A US warplane fired “precision munitions” into the ship’s engine room, it said.

India's Foreign Ministry said 24 of its citizens had been on board the MT Settebello. It said 21 had been rescued but three remained missing as Oman led a search-and-rescue operation.

A fire was reported on board. India said its embassy in Muscat was helping Omani ​authorities with the ​search-and-rescue operation.

On Monday, a US fighter jet attacked the MT Marivex, an unladen oil tanker, in the Gulf of Oman. Like the MT Settebello, it had a crew of 24 Indian seafarers. They were all declared safe.

The MT Settebello is the eighth ship to be attacked by US forces since they began their blockade of Iranian ports in mid-April. The blockade was ordered by President Donald Trump to counter Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The head of the International Maritime Organisation, Arsenio Dominguez, condemned the latest attack on the oil tanker. “This is simply unacceptable. My thoughts are with the families of the three missing seafarers,” he said.

Vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman. Reuters Info

The eight ships 'disabled' by US forces during blockade

The US military says it had “disabled” eight ships for breaching its blockade of Iranian ports. They are:

April 19: Iranian cargo ship MV Touska is attacked by a US destroyer and later boarded by marines. The crew of 22 is returned home through Pakistan.

May 6: An unladen oil tanker, MT Hasna, has its rudder struck by a fighter jet after the US Central Command said it was breaching the blockade.

May 8: Two oil tankers are attacked while allegedly en route to Iran. The MT Sea Star III and MT Sevda have munitions fired into their smokestacks from a US fighter jet.

May 29: A US warplane launches a Hellfire missile at the Gambia-flagged MV Lian Star after what the US Central Command said were 20 warnings not to sail to Iran.

June 2: The MT Lexie, an oil tanker, is also hit with a Hellfire missile on its way to the oil-producing Kharg Island, US forces say.

June 8: A US Super Hornet fighter jet fires on the Palau-flagged MT Marivex, which the US Central Command said was heading towards Iran.

June 9: The MT Settebello has munitions fired into its engine room while allegedly ‘attempting to transport oil from Iran’. Three Indian sailors are reported missing.