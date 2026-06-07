Israeli military strikes Beirut suburbs in attack on 'Hezbollah infrastructure'

The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs, known as Dahieh, on Sunday.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported an air strike targeted two apartments in separate buildings near Mreijeh.

It said there were reports of some casualties, although the number and severity of the injuries have yet to be established.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a joint statement saying the strikes was attack was ordered in response to projectiles fired from Lebanon towards Israeli territory.

The Israeli army “is now striking terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah fire towards Israeli territory”, they said.

Strikes on Beirut have been relatively rare during a flimsy ceasefire in Lebanon. But Mr Netanyahu said last week that Israel was ready to resume attacks on the capital as its military campaign expands.

Earlier in the day, the military said it had intercepted two projectiles that crossed into Israel after sirens sounded in the areas of Yiftah and Ramot Naftali. Hezbollah has not claimed responsibility for those projectiles being launched.

Sunday's attack in Dahieh comes despite the April 16 ceasefire, which has failed to end hostilities in southern Lebanon.

Israel says it is continuing operations to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure near its border, while the group has rejected proposals linking a ceasefire to its disarmament, insisting that Israel must first halt its attacks and withdraw from southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military on Sunday urged residents of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre and nearby areas to leave immediately and move north of the Zahrani River, citing operations against Hezbollah.

It accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire agreement and said it was therefore compelled to act forcefully.

Iran, Hezbollah's main backer, has made a ceasefire in Lebanon a condition for any broader agreement with the US.

Israel has continued to conduct strikes in Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect in November 2024, saying its operations target Hezbollah fighters and military infrastructure.