One killed and five wounded in shooting attack in central Israel

A 35-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting attack near the Israeli settlement of Kochav Yair on Sunday, Israel's emergency services and police said.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said medics pronounced one man dead at the scene after he suffered gunshot wounds. Five other people were evacuated to Meir and Beilinson hospitals, including two in serious condition and three in moderate condition with penetrating wounds.

Israeli media reported that the shooting took place at three locations in the area, close to the occupied West Bank security barrier.

Israeli police said officers located the vehicle allegedly used in the attack and shot dead the suspected assailant. Security forces remained in the area and continued searching following the incident.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was closely monitoring developments after holding a security assessment, his office said.

Hamas praised the shooting, describing it as a response to Israel's military operations in Gaza and its policies in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The Palestinian militant group said attacks such as the one near Kochav Yair and an earlier shooting near the Efrat settlement south of Bethlehem reflected continuing resistance to Israeli actions. Hamas said Israeli measures would not halt what it described as resistance in the West Bank.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Israeli troops killed a seven-month-old Palestinian baby and wounded ​the child's ​parents in ​the Tel Rumeida area south ⁠of the West Bank city of ⁠Hebron on Friday evening, the Palestinian ​Health Ministry said.

The ministry identified the infant as Sam Fahd ⁠Abu Haikal and said he died at the scene, while his parents sustained gunshot wounds and were in moderate condition.

The Israeli army said a single shot was fired after soldiers “perceived a vehicle accelerating toward them”. It has acknowledged that “uninvolved civilians” were injured and said that the incident was under review.