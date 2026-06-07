Mossad deputy head to step down after reported Iran campaign setbacks

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deputy head of the Mossad intelligence agency, identified as “Mr A”, will end his tenure after 22 years of service.

Mossad’s new chief, Roman Gofman, had informed him of the decision and that the agency planned to appoint a replacement from within its ranks, the office said in a statement posted on X late on Saturday. It described the move as part of Mr Gofman’s effort to “shape the senior leadership team” as he sets priorities for the intelligence service.

Mr Gofman, previously Mr Netanyahu’s military secretary, was appointed Mossad director this week in a wider shake-up of senior security posts ahead of elections due by October, moves critics say reflect an effort to place loyalists in key institutions.

The statement said Mr A served across multiple operational divisions, commanded two of them, and took part in a series of “groundbreaking operations”. He was awarded five Israel Security Prizes for his work.

It quoted Mr A as saying he would “continue to make his experience and capabilities available” to the Mossad and Israel, and expressed support for the leadership transition.

Israeli reports have linked Mr A to reported setbacks in Mossad's efforts to undermine Iran’s government.

Amit Segal, an Israeli political journalist and chief political analyst for Israel’s Channel 12, said in a post on X that Mr A had led Mossad initiatives aimed at regime change in Iran, including a division created for that purpose.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid said, quoting two sources, that Mr A oversaw a programme targeting Iran’s government with a budget of roughly one billion shekels and a large staff. The sources said the results were “not very successful”, he wrote on X.

The official statement did not mention Iran or provide any operational rationale beyond broader leadership restructuring under Mr Gofman, who recently took office and is “shaping the senior leadership team” for upcoming challenges.

The leadership change comes amid broader political controversy in Israel, with opponents of Mr Netanyahu warning he is politicising state institutions before elections due by October, following a week of rapid appointments of close allies to senior posts.

On Tuesday, Mr Gofman was sworn in as Mossad director, replacing Brig Gen Guy Markizeno, who became Mr Netanyahu’s new military secretary. On Wednesday, parliament narrowly elected Mr Netanyahu’s personal lawyer, Michael Rabello, as state comptroller, in a move criticised by the opposition.

The sequence has fuelled concern that Mr Netanyahu is reshaping state institutions in his favour ahead of the vote, including security and oversight bodies, with critics arguing it risks weakening institutional independence.

Opponents of Mr Netanyahu’s government — the most far-right in Israel’s history — have accused it since 2022 of undermining democracy and the rule of law while advancing a nationalist agenda.

Channel 12 reported criticism of Mr Gofman over limited covert operations experience, and said Mr Rabello’s election was “marred” by allegations of pressure on Likud MPs in a secret ballot.