Iran's Hadi Habibinejad with teammates during training in Turkey ahead of travelling to the US. Reuters
Iran's Hadi Habibinejad with teammates during training in Turkey ahead of travelling to the US. Reuters
Iran's Hadi Habibinejad with teammates during training in Turkey ahead of travelling to the US. Reuters
Iran's Hadi Habibinejad with teammates during training in Turkey ahead of travelling to the US. Reuters

Sport

Football

Iran says staff blocked from entering US after players given World Cup visas

IFF accuses US of 'discrimination' as 14 members of backroom staff face rejections

The National

June 07, 2026

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The Iran Football Federation has accused the United States of “vindictive behaviour” regarding the refusal ​of ​visas for managerial ​and administrative members of its World ⁠Cup travelling party.

IFF said 14 officials had been refused visas prior ​to upcoming matches in California and Seattle. The list includes the federation's vice ⁠president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi and secretary-general Hedayat Mombeini.

It wasn't immediately known whether federation president Mehdi Taj was issued a visa. Tensions have been high between the ⁠United States and Iran since the war in Iran broke out in ​February.

The Iran squad has been preparing for the World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, and was set to fly to Mexico on Saturday. The players received visas from the Mexico Embassy in Antalya.

In a post on X, the US ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, said he was proud of the US embassy in Ankara, which processed the visas.

“Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world,” he wrote.

Tensions led to Iran ‌moving their training camp to Tijuana, Mexico. The ​city is just across the US border from San Diego.

According to the IFF, denying support staff visas has “effectively denied the Iranian national team the opportunity for a level playing field and a competition free from discrimination.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this week that the Iranian travelling party would be watched closely for people with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary ​Guard Corps.

“We have no problem with the athletes, ‌as we stated earlier, ⁠or their support staff,” Rubio said. “But what ​we're not going to allow is for them to ​embed ‌in their delegation a bunch of people that we know have nothing to do ⁠with athletics and have ties to the IRGC or things of ⁠that nature.

“So we were going to watch that very closely, and we'll continue to watch that very closely.”

Iran play World Cup games against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Inglewood. ​The team finishes the group five days later in Seattle against Egypt.

The United States and Iran could face each other on July 3 in Arlington, Texas, if the two teams both finish second in their respective groups.

Updated: June 07, 2026, 4:17 AM
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