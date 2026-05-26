Iran moves World Cup base to Mexico and wants guarantees on visas and security

Iran's national team will base themselves in Mexico and travel ​to ​the US on ​the days of its three World Cup ⁠matches after Washington declined to host the squad, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said ​on Monday.

Sheinbaum said Fifa approached her government after US authorities said they did not ⁠want Iran staying in the country throughout the June 11-July 19 competition, even though Iran are scheduled to play three Group G matches there.

"We have no reason to deny ⁠them the possibility of staying in Mexico," Sheinbaum told her daily press conference.

Iran are currently preparing for the tournament in Antalya, southern Turkey.

They ​are set to face New ‌Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, Belgium in Los Angeles on June ​21 and Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. US President Donald Trump said in March that Iran were welcome to participate in the World Cup but that he did not believe it was appropriate for them to be in the United States "for their own life and safety".

Mehdi Taj, head of Iran's football federation, said on Saturday the team's base would be moved from Arizona to the Mexican border city of Tijuana during the tournament. Fifa confirmed the move on Monday. Taj added that the swap would help avoid visa-related complications and allow direct Iran Air flights to ​Mexico.

Iran's World Cup plans have been under scrutiny ‌since late February, when the United ⁠States joined Israel in attacks on Iran, ​triggering a war that raised doubts over whether Tehran would send ​its team ‌to play in one of the host countries.

Members of the Iranian national football team camp arrive at the US Embassy in Ankara for their visa application on May 21. AFP Info

In March, Taj said Iran were in ⁠talks with Fifa about moving its group matches to Mexico on safety ⁠grounds, and Sheinbaum said Mexico would be open to hosting them. Fifa refused the request.

The uncertainty fueled wider speculation about Iran's place at the tournament. Iran qualified for a fourth consecutive World Cup by topping their group in the third round of Asian qualifying last year.

Visas and enhanced security

According to various reports at the start of May, Iran had asked Fifa for several guarantees. The demands came after Taj was denied entry to Canada for last month's Fifa Congress.

Chief among them was that their players, coaches and other officials will receive visas to attend the tournament.

That included visas for those on the team who have completed military service with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is listed as a terrorist organisation in Canada and the US.

“All players and technical staff, especially those who served their military service in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, should be granted visas without problems,” Taj, a former commander of Iran's IRGC, told Iranian media.

According to a report from the BBC, the Iranian Football Federation also wants assurances that its team will receive enhanced security during the tournament and that respect for the Iranian flag and national anthem will be maintained.

Iranian officials have also reportedly asked for journalists to avoid questions beyond "technical football matters".