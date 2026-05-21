Dropped Iran striker Sardar Azmoun breaks silence with emotional World Cup message

Dropped Iran striker Sardar Azmoun has posted a heartfelt message on social media proclaiming his love for his country and backing the World Cup squad to do well without him.

Azmoun, who is his country's second-leading scorer of ⁠all time, was left out of coach Amir Ghalenoei's preliminary squad for the tournament on Saturday. The 31-year-old is one of Asia's leading strikers and has scored 57 goals in 91 games for his country.

State news agency IRNA said that Azmoun was injured ⁠but media reports in March said he had been expelled from the national team after posting a picture on social media of a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Iran has attacked ⁠the UAE, where Azmoun plays his club football for Shabab Al Ahli, with drones and missiles ​during a ⁠war triggered by air attacks ‌on Iran by the United States and Israel.

Accusations of disloyalty in the Iranian ​media clearly upset Azmoun who had previously declined to comment on the issue.

“I want to speak from the bottom of my heart about some things that many people may not know, or about certain misunderstandings that may have led some to judge me too quickly,” Azmoun wrote to his 5.8 million followers on Instagram.

“I have always played for my national team with pride. When we won, I was proud of myself and my teammates. When we didn't, I was more upset than anyone else in the world, just like them.

“I love football, and I love the good and deserving people of my country, Iran. People whose kindness and unwavering support have always given me energy.”

Azmoun, who is part of Iran's Turkmen ethnic minority, said as a teenager he had received a “very large financial offer” to represent another country.

“My answer was this: 'I ‌am a son of Iran, and ⁠I want to play for my people ​and make them happy',” he wrote. “I promised myself that every time I played ​for Iran, ‌I would give everything I had to bring joy to the people who follow football with love – ⁠especially the children in the most remote towns and villages who celebrate our victories. No ⁠matter where I play football, my identity, my heart, and my pride are Iran.”

Azmoun added: “I wish success and pride for the players, coaching staff, and especially Amir Khan, at the World Cup. Go out ​there and smash it, my friends, make the hearts of the people of Iran happy.”

The Iran squad are currently at a training camp in Turkey, from where they will fly to their tournament base in the United States in the first week of June.