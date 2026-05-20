Emirati jailed for three years for inciting marriage to underage Moroccan girls

An Emirati man has been jailed for three years and fined Dh5 million ($1.3 million) by an Abu Dhabi court after being convicted of publishing an online video in which he incited marriage to underage girls from Morocco.

Saif Salem Saif Ali Al Maqbali was referred for urgent trial by prosecutors after falsely claiming in the recording that Moroccan laws allowed marriages to minors.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal on Wednesday ordered that the offensive video be deleted. It also said Al Maqbali's social media accounts should be shut down.

The court ordered the seizure of the phone used in committing the offence.

Investigations revealed he used rhetoric that incited hatred and social discrimination, which represented a serious breach of the laws and values of the UAE and offended the relations between the Emirates and Morocco.