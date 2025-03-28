Sheikh Mohammed announces Fathers' Endowment campaign total of more than Dh3.72 billion

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a> has revealed that a Ramadan campaign to help those in need has raised more than Dh3.72 billion ($1.01 billion) in donations. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/21/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-launches-dh1-billion-fund-to-provide-health-care-for-the-poor/" target="_blank">Fathers’ Endowment campaign</a> was created to provide “treatment and health care to the poor and needy”. The figure was reached thanks to the contributions of 277,000 donors. “As Ramadan concludes in the Year of Community, our society has demonstrated remarkable cohesion and solidarity in its dedication to humanitarian causes, embodying the values of giving and generosity,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “The unprecedented success of the Fathers' Endowment campaign, with broad participation from institutions, businesses and individuals, underscores the unwavering commitment of the UAE, its leadership and people, to unity in doing good and inspiring hope for all.” The figure reached as Ramadan draws to an end shows the UAE is united in love and generosity, said Sheikh Mohammed who added he was delighted by the overwhelming community support “in honour of fathers who remain the pillars of strength and stability for families and societies”. “The Fathers’ Endowment is a new success amplifying the UAE’s mission of championing solidarity in the face of humanitarian challenges, and adopting sustainability as the foundation of impactful philanthropy,” he said. The campaign, reaching Dh3.72 billion in just one month during the Year of Giving, powerfully demonstrates the UAE's deeply ingrained values of generosity, solidarity, and family unity, added Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/04/11/mohammed-bin-rashid-global-initiatives-spends-dh14bn-on-aid-in-2022/" target="_blank">Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives</a>. Supporting healthcare remains a top priority for MBRGI, given its vital role in improving lives, said Mr Al Gergawi, who stated the organisation strives to elevate healthcare standards for diverse groups in disadvantaged communities. Among the many donations was one for Dh3 billion from Azizi Developments which was made at the end of February. It was said by Dubai Media Office to be the largest individual private sector contribution in UAE history. On Thursday, <i>The National </i>reported how Sunny Varkey, founder of Gems Education, and his family had donated Dh100 million to the campaign. The initiative, which coincides with Ramadan, was inspired by the role fathers play in society. People in the UAE have been encouraged to make donations in the name of their father. It was announced earlier this month the campaign had already raised more than Dh3.3 billion – more than three times its initial target. The Fathers’ Endowment campaign is the latest initiative launched by Sheikh Mohammed to mark the holy month each year. The Mothers' Endowment campaign was introduced last year to mark Ramadan. It aimed to support the education of millions around the world raising at least Dh1 billion. It surpassed that goal, reaching more than Dh1.4 billion. Previous campaigns launched to mark Ramadan include the 10 Million Meals initiative of 2020, which secured more than 15.3 million meals for communities affected by the pandemic. The 100 Million Meals campaign was launched in 2021, collecting 220 million meals for vulnerable groups, while the 1 Billion Meals of 2022 achieved its goal in less than a month. In 2023, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment raised Dh1.075 billion.