Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the Fathers' Endowment Campaign embodies society's commitment to 'doing good and inspiring hope for all'. Photo: X

Sheikh Mohammed announces Fathers' Endowment campaign total of more than Dh3.72 billion

Sum raised shows 'UAE is united in love and generosity'

The National

March 28, 2025