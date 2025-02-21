Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dh1 billion fund to provide health care for the poor

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Prime Minister and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, has announced a Dh1 billion fund to provide "treatment and healthcare to the poor and needy". The Fathers’ Endowment campaign has been created to honour fathers in the UAE and follows on the tradition of Sheikh Mohammed launching charitable projects to mark Ramadan, which is expected to begin next weekend, state news agency Wam reported. “Dear brothers and sisters, as Ramadan approaches, we continue our tradition of humanitarian campaigns with the launch of the Fathers’ Endowment – a sustainable and ongoing charity honouring all fathers in the UAE," Sheikh Mohammed said. “Fathers are our first role models, supporters, and teachers, guiding us with strength and wisdom. This endowment funds health care for the needy, embodying the spirit of Ramadan and the Year of Community. We invite everyone to contribute, strengthening family bonds and giving back." The project reflects the UAE's deeply rooted culture of giving and reinforces Sheikh Mohammed's belief that the path of giving is an endless and invaluable one, Wam stated. “This new endowment campaign, launched during the holy month of Ramadan, highlights the UAE's deeply ingrained culture of generosity and giving," said Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. "This spirit of giving has been clearly demonstrated in past Ramadan campaigns, where individuals and institutions from both the public and private sectors actively participated in supporting charitable projects and humanitarian initiatives, striving to assist those most in need around the world.” Donations can be made in fathers' names, Wam said, to support healthcare systems through hospital development and the provision of medicine and treatment. Last year saw the launch of the Mothers' Endowment to mark Ramadan. The goal of that campaign was to raise at least Dh1 billion to support the education of millions of people around the world. It surpassed its goal, raising more than Dh1.4 billion. It followed on from previous campaigns to mark Ramadan, including the 10 Million Meals campaign in 2020, which raised over 15.3 million meals; the 100 Million Meals campaign in 2021, which collected 220 million meals; the 1 Billion Meals in 2022, which achieved its goal in under a month; and the 1 Billion Meals Endowment in 2023, which raised Dh1.075 billion.