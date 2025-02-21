Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the Fathers' Endowment campaign to provide health care for the poor and needy worldwide. @HHShkMohd / Twitter
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the Fathers' Endowment campaign to provide health care for the poor and needy worldwide. @HHShkMohd / Twitter

News

UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dh1 billion fund to provide health care for the poor

Campaign will support hospital development and the provision of medicine and treatment

The National

February 21, 2025