UAE education fund is pledged Dh600m to build 'Dubai's best school'

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has hailed a Dh600 million pledge to the UAE's Mothers' Endowment education drive as one of the largest charitable donations in the country's history.

Azizi Developments, a leading Dubai-based real estate company, said it would make the major donation in an effort to establish the emirate's “best school and education complex”.

Sheikh Hamdan said the significant investment underlined the crucial role played by the private sector in supporting the nation's growth.

The project was agreed by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which is overseeing the campaign, and Azizi Developments at an event attended by Sheikh Hamdan on Wednesday.

I witnessed the signing of an agreement for a charitable initiative today between @MBRInitiatives and Azizi Developments, in support of the Mother's Endowment campaign. In a generous act of philanthropy, Azizi Developments has committed to donating AED600 million towards the…

“In a generous act of philanthropy, Azizi Developments has committed to donating Dh600 million towards the construction of an educational complex,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

“This is one of the largest ever charitable donations in the UAE.

“We thank Mirwais Azizi, the founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, for his contribution. This gesture exemplifies the vital role the private sector plays in Dubai as a partner in the nation's development.”

Mr Azizi said the donation would be the biggest ever made by the company.

“This donation will be used in the education sector to build the best school and education centre in Dubai," he said, in a video message shared on social media.

“It will be the best education centre in the region.”

Investing in the future

The Mothers' Endowment campaign was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to coincide with the start of Ramadan.

The philanthropic scheme aims to establish a Dh1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

The initiative has already raised Dh770 million in its first two weeks, it was announced on Tuesday.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, secretary general of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, who is overseeing the campaign, said the UAE was committed to ensuring access to education for all sections of society.

“The agreement signed with Azizi Developments as part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a significant addition to the humanitarian efforts made in the UAE, particularly by MBRGI to uplift underprivileged communities," said Mr Gergawi, who also serves as Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

"This is achieved through a focus on education, which we see as the optimal investment and insurance against both current and future challenges, and a pathway towards prosperity and a better quality of life.

“I am confident that MBRGI will continue to accomplish its mission in the field of sustainable education, driven by extensive experience and continuous changes in its strategy, as well as the contributions of UAE philanthropists who are keen to support humanitarian initiatives,” he added.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Hamdan announced a new university is to be built in Dubai under the Mothers' Endowment scheme, backed by a Dh400 million ($108.9 million) donation from Sobha Realty.