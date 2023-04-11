Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives spends Dh1.4bn on aid in 2022

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives spent Dh1.4 billion ($381 million) in 2022 helping 102 million people in 100 countries, its largest number of beneficiaries in a single year, the foundation's annual report said.

MBRGI increased its number of beneficiaries by 11 million and three countries compared with 2021 — confirming its position as the largest regional system for humanitarian relief, development and community work.

The figures were announced during a special event at Dubai Opera, where Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the meeting of the initiative’s board of trustees and reviewed the 2022 annual report.

“The UAE continues to establish its humanitarian role, actively contributing to creating a better life for millions of people,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Quote We continue to be devoted to humanitarian work, and to upholding our Emirati values Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

“The UAE has opted for creating hope and building lives.

“Alleviating the suffering of fellow humans, regardless of their origin, ethnicity comes first and foremost, and is part of our moral duty.”

MBRGI initiatives and projects have made a difference in the lives of millions of people across the world who “have become a part of the UAE story, of which we are all proud”, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and vice chairman of the board of trustees, said MBRGI helps to establish a culture of giving and generosity locally, regionally and globally.

“MBRGI achievements are the result of an institutional framework and group efforts throughout the year, thanks to the dedication of its teams and tens of thousands of volunteers, all implementing the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“The humanitarian drive led by Mohammed bin Rashid is part of his vision for leadership through highlighting the importance of humanitarian efforts in the UAE community for generations to come.

“The UAE will continue to extend help for those in need and be a beacon for humanity.”

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of MBRGI, said: “Despite global challenges, MBRGI continues to expand its scope and increase spending, which is evident as the foundation increased its spending by Dh300 million in 2022 compared to 2021, enabling us to improve the lives of millions in the fields of education, work and healthcare.”

Long-lasting meals support

Before the start of Ramadan, Sheikh Mohammed launched the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign, which aims to raise funds that will help support a long-term, sustainable approach to helping the needy all over the world.

Instead of donations being spent directly on food parcels, the money will be placed into endowment funds which generate financial returns.

The aim is to ensure the principal sum steadily grows, allowing vital aid to be delivered for years to come.

To date, the campaign has received Dh514 million from 87,000 donations from people, institutions and businesses.

Sheikh Mohammed honoured major contributors to the campaign at Dubai Opera.

Increased humanitarian aid spending

More than 30 million people benefitted from MBRGI’s humanitarian aid and relief initiatives and projects in 2022 — 7.3 million more than 2021.

Spending on these programmes more than doubled to Dh910 million, an increase of Dh493 million compared to the previous year.

Operating under this pillar are the International Humanitarian City, UAE Food Bank, Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charity Foundation, Suqia and Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy.

Their programmes included food aid campaigns, a winter clothes support drive, urgent relief aid for victims of wars and natural disasters, school building projects, student support campaigns, housing projects for the poor, clean water projects and an endowment initiative.

MBRGI spent Dh213 million on its knowledge and education programmes, which helped benefit a record number of 55.1 million people — up 6.7 million on 2021.

Record number of volunteers

MBRGI was established in 2015 as an umbrella for dozens of charity and humanitarian institutions that have been sponsored by Sheikh Mohammed for decades in a vision based on the institutionalisation of humanitarian and community work.

It includes 35 organisations and initiatives that implement hundreds of projects, programmes and campaigns, within five main work pillars: humanitarian aid and relief, health care and disease control, spreading education and knowledge, innovation and entrepreneurship, and empowering communities.

MBRGI introduced enhancements to its operational efficiency and use of resources in 2022, which helped it reach its largest number of beneficiaries.

In addition to its 847 employees, the initiative’s various campaigns attracted a record number of volunteers last year.

More than 150,000 volunteers, an increase of more than 5,300 on 2021, supported the implementation of the many humanitarian relief, health, knowledge and cultural initiatives as well as community projects, programmes and campaigns.