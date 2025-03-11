Fathers' Endowment campaign raises more than Dh3.3 billion

A fund launched by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, to support people in need has already raised more than three times its Dh1 billion ($272.2 million) target. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/21/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-launches-dh1-billion-fund-to-provide-health-care-for-the-poor/" target="_blank">Fathers’ Endowment campaign</a> was created to provide "treatment and health care to the poor and needy", said Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/04/11/mohammed-bin-rashid-global-initiatives-spends-dh14bn-on-aid-in-2022/" target="_blank">Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives</a> (MBRGI). It was announced on Tuesday that the campaign had raised more than Dh3.3 billion from 160,560 contributors. The initiative, which coincides with Ramadan, was inspired by the role fathers play in society. People in the UAE have been encouraged to make donations in their fathers' names. “The Fathers' Endowment campaign, which honours fathers by creating a sustainable endowment fund dedicated to providing treatment and health care for the poor and needy, supports vulnerable populations in a critical area directly impacting their quality of life, stability and ability to contribute to their communities' development," said Mr Al Gergawi, who is overseeing the campaign. "This initiative will effectively address the medical and health needs of these communities and offer new hope." The level of public engagement with the initiative demonstrates that a culture of giving is deeply rooted in Emirati society, he said. The UAE has become synonymous with spreading goodwill, easing suffering worldwide and empowering millions to improve their quality of life, he said. The sum of Dh3.3 billion was the result of broad community engagement, MBRGI said in a statement. Donations have been made by "major contributors, businesses, individuals and public and private sector organisations". The success of the initiative reflects the UAE's commitment to the goal of providing sustainable healthcare in underserved communities, MBRGI added. It is the latest initiative launched by Sheikh Mohammed to mark the holy month each year. The Mothers' Endowment campaign was introduced last year to mark Ramadan. It aimed to support the education of millions around the world raising at least Dh1 billion. It surpassed that goal, reaching more than Dh1.4 billion. Previous campaigns launched to mark Ramadan include the 10 Million Meals initiative of 2020, which secured more than 15.3 million meals for communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The 100 Million Meals campaign was launched in 2021, collecting 220 million meals for vulnerable groups, while the 1 Billion Meals of 2022 achieved its goal in less than a month. In 2023, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment raised Dh1.075 billion.