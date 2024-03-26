UAE education fund raises Dh770 million in first two weeks

An education fund launched in the UAE by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, and Ruler of Dubai, to help disadvantaged families around the world has raised Dh770 million in two weeks.

The Mothers' Endowment campaign was created to provide educational materials, start social programmes and equip schools.

The campaign, which coincides with Ramadan, is inspired by the role mothers play in society, and people in the UAE are encouraged to make donations in their mothers' names.

“The strong community response to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign confirms how doing good has become an established way of life in the UAE community, which further solidifies the UAE’s humanitarian role,” said Mohammad Al Gergawi, secretary general of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, who is overseeing the campaign.

It "builds upon the success of previous charity and humanitarian initiatives launched in the UAE, which helped to drive development across underserved communities through a series of sustainable programmes that improve quality of life and ensure well-being".

Raising Dh770 million in two weeks shows how the Mothers’ Endowment campaign is on track to meet its Dh1 billion target, Mr Al Gergawi added.

Supporting the campaign

The Mothers' Endowment Campaign website has several options for donors.

Pledges can be made online, either monthly or through a one-off payment.

Donations can also be made by SMS messages through Etisalat or Du, by the DubaiNow app or Jood or through a bank transfer.

For large donations and related inquiries, contact the campaign team on 800 9999.