UAE Food Bank distributes two million meals during Ramadan’s first 10 days

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/09/a-thousand-blessings-how-the-uae-food-bank-is-a-lifeline-for-the-needy/" target="_blank">UAE Food Bank</a> distributed about two million meals during the first 10 days of <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> as part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/05/uae-food-bank-launches-ramadan-2025-drive-to-deliver-seven-million-meals-during-the-holy-month/" target="_blank">United in Giving campaign</a>, which aims to dispatch seven million meals domestically and internationally throughout the holy month. The drive was launched last week under the directive of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/03/sheikh-mohammed-praises-wife-sheikha-hind-as-greatest-supporter-as-he-marks-19-years-as-ruler-of-dubai/" target="_blank">Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum</a>, wife of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, the Dubai Media Office reported on Tuesday. “United in Giving reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted values of generosity and compassion,” said Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, vice chairman of the board of trustees of the UAE Food Bank. “It serves as a call to action for individuals, institutions and philanthropists to contribute to the welfare of millions.” The campaign is being split into three strands, with one section – Blessing Baskets – focusing on distributing more than 200,000 meals each day in the form of food donations, parcels and surplus meals. Zabeel Iftar is a project providing meals for more than 3,000 workers, while Surplus of Good, a collaboration between the food bank and Fatafeat TV, is a campaign to educate the community on the need to repurpose food sustainably. Surplus cooked and uncooked food from hotels, restaurants, corporate donors and households will also be distributed to beneficiaries, said Manal bin Yaroof, head of the executive team at the UAE Food Bank. This is being carried out in co-ordination with charitable organisations and public and private sector partners to ensure food reaches those most in need. “The Surplus of Good initiative is designed to inspire individuals and communities to rethink food consumption and embrace sustainable practices,” said Ms bin Yaroof. “As part of this programme, we are producing six episodes in five languages – Arabic, English, Amharic, Indonesian and Urdu – featuring innovative recipes that transform surplus food into nutritious meals. These episodes will be professionally produced, incorporating insights from chefs, volunteers and individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. By ensuring broad accessibility, we aim to maximise awareness and create a lasting impact in the global fight against food waste.”