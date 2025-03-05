UAE Food Bank launches Ramadan 2025 drive to deliver seven million meals during the holy month

The UAE Food Bank has launched the United in Giving campaign with an aim of providing seven million meals to those in need during Ramadan. The initiative was launched under the directive of Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said Dubai Government's Media Office. “United in Giving reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted values of generosity and compassion,” said Eng Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, vice chairman of the board of trustees of the UAE Food Bank. “It serves as a call to action for individuals, institutions, and philanthropists to contribute to the welfare of millions.” The campaign aligned with the vision to position<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank"> the UAE</a> as a global leader in humanitarian and charitable work while fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility, he added. “The UAE Food Bank remains committed to collecting, managing, and distributing surplus food to the widest possible number of beneficiaries worldwide.” “The initiative operates within a sustainable humanitarian framework that ensures the continuity of charitable efforts, alleviates suffering, and strengthens social solidarity. By minimising food waste and loss, the initiative also contributes to positive environmental impact.” The campaign, which is being carried out by the UAE Food Bank, is being waged on three different fronts with one section – Blessing Baskets – focusing on distributing more than 200,000 meals each day in the form of food donations, parcels and surplus meals. Zabeel Iftar is an initiative focusing on providing iftar meals for more than 3,000 workers, while Surplus of Good<i>, </i>a collaboration between the food bank and Fatafeat TV<i>,</i> is a campaign created to educate the community on the need to repurpose food sustainably. Surplus cooked and uncooked food from hotels, restaurants, corporate donors, and individuals will also be gathered and distributed to beneficiaries said Manal bin Yaroof, head of the executive team at the UAE Food Bank. This process will be carried out in co-ordination with charitable organisations and public and private sector partners, ensuring that food reaches those most in need across the UAE, stated the media office. “The Surplus of Good initiative is designed to inspire individuals and communities to rethink food consumption and embrace sustainable practices,” said Ms bin Yaroof. “As part of this programme, we are producing six episodes in five languages – Arabic, English, Amharic, Indonesian and Urdu – featuring innovative recipes that transform surplus food into nutritious meals. “These episodes will be professionally produced, incorporating insights from chefs, volunteers, and individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. By ensuring broad accessibility, we aim to maximise awareness and create a lasting impact in the global fight against food waste.”