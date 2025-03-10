Thousands of underprivileged families and workers in the UAE receive free iftar meals

A UAE charity is distributing 7,500 iftar meals a day throughout the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. Meals are being shared in Ramadan tents and at labour accommodation by the International Charity Organisation to help support underprivileged families and ease the burden on low-income workers, state news agency Wam reported. Charitable donations are being made across the country, with volunteers helping to distribute the meals. The initiative is as part of the What You Love 2025 campaign, said Dr Khalid Al Khaja, the organisation's secretary general. International charity organisation was established in 1984 in Ajman, with branches around the world. Dr Al Khaja added that the team works in 23 countries to help families in need. Projects include building mosques, digging wells, building Quran memorisation centres, establishing orphanages and providing clothing. People can visit the organisation's website to contribute to the iftar distribution effort. The initiative follows a campaign launched by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/05/uae-food-bank-launches-ramadan-2025-drive-to-deliver-seven-million-meals-during-the-holy-month/" target="_blank">UAE Food Bank</a> that sets out to provide seven million meals to those in need during the holy month. The United in Giving initiative was launched under the directive of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/03/sheikh-mohammed-praises-wife-sheikha-hind-as-greatest-supporter-as-he-marks-19-years-as-ruler-of-dubai/" target="_blank">Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum</a>, wife of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. “United in Giving reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted values of generosity and compassion,” said Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, vice chairman of the board of trustees of the UAE Food Bank. “It serves as a call to action for individuals, institutions and philanthropists to contribute to the welfare of millions.” The campaign aligned with the vision to position the UAE as a global leader in humanitarian and charitable work, while fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility, he added.