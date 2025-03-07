Dubai mosques lit up for Ramadan to celebrate emirate's cultural heritage

Four of Dubai's most famous mosques have been lit up with projections to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

Jumeirah Grand Mosque, Al Khawaneej Mosque, Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Mosque and Zabeel Grand Mosque are adorned with light projections as part of a campaign to mark Ramadan, Dubai Government Media Office said. The projections are designed to celebrate the emirate's cultural heritage during the holy month.

The creative initiative aligns with Dubai’s efforts to blend art, technology, and cultural expression to enhance the community’s experience of their urban environment, said Shaima Al Suwaidi, director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the media office.

The title of the project is Anwaar Dubai, which is designed to reflect Brand Dubai's “commitment to celebrating religious and national occasions in innovative ways, not only capturing the essence of Ramadan but also enriching the emirate’s aesthetic atmosphere”.

The initiative combines advanced lighting technology with unique visual artistry to present Dubai’s cultural and Islamic identity in a modern form, said Mahra Al Youha, member of the organising committee of the #RamadanInDubai campaign.

