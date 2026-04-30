Iran officials refuse to attend Fifa Congress due to 'unacceptable behaviour' of Canadian immigration

An ​Iranian football federation delegation, including a former member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will not attend Thursday's Fifa Congress in Vancouver, citing their treatment by Canadian immigration.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the delegation members, including ​federation president Mehdi Taj, secretary general Hedayat Mombeni and his deputy Hamed Momeni, turned back upon arrival at Toronto airport despite holding valid visas, citing what was described as the "unacceptable behaviour of immigration officials".

The Iranian delegation was set to take part in the Fifa Congress, which brings together all 211 member associations ahead of the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico.

"While Mehdi Taj, president, Hedayat Mombeni, secretary general, and Hamed Momeni, deputy secretary general of the federation, had travelled to Toronto with official visas to attend the Fifa Congress, they returned to Turkey on the first available flight due to ⁠the unacceptable behaviour of immigration officials at the airport and the insult to one of the most honourable organs of the Iranian nation's armed forces," the Iran football federation said in a ​statement carried by ⁠Tasnim News Agency.

Taj is a former commander of Iran's IRGC. The Canadian government said in a statement that, due to privacy laws, it could not comment on individual cases but that "IRGC officials are inadmissible to Canada and have no place in our country."

"We have taken strong action to hold the IRGC to account and will continue to do so, while protecting the safety of Canadians and upholding the integrity of our immigration system."

In 2024, Canada listed the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

Iran's participation at this summer's World Cup was already in doubt following joint US-Israeli attacks on the Republic in late February. Iran, in return, launched drone and missile attacks on Gulf countries.

It was already the most politically sensitive item on Fifa's agenda at the Congress. Tuesday's incident in Toronto underscores the practical and political obstacles surrounding Iran's participation.

Fifa has since contacted the Iranian delegation to express regret ‌over the incident and indicated that President Gianni Infantino would arrange a ⁠meeting with them at the organisation’s headquarters in Switzerland, the Tasnim report added.

Iran, who secured their place via automatic qualification from the AAsiansia confederation, already faced several hurdles even before the conflict, tied to travel, visas and security in a tournament staged in three countries.

While Fifa insists Iran will take part and fixtures will proceed as scheduled, the delegation's withdrawal deepens doubts over whether ​Iranian players, officials and supporters will be able to move freely across borders during the tournament.

Play 00:54 US denies plan to block Iran from World Cup

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington had no objections to Iranian players participating in the World Cup but added that the players would not be allowed to bring with them people with ties to the IRGC.

Iran are in Group G and scheduled to play New Zealand (June 15) and Belgium (June 21) in Los Angeles, and Egypt in Seattle (June 26).

Iran had previously requested that all their matches be moved to Mexico, but Fifa rejected.