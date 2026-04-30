‘I have five Champions Leagues’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at Al Ahli Saudi after bitter SPL title clash

Cristiano Ronaldo snapped back at Al Ahli Saudi’s fans having scored a goal which pushed Al Nassr nearer to the Saudi Pro League title.

After the Portugal star had headed the opener at Al Awwal Park, Kingsley Coman lashed in the goal which settled the 2-0 win for the hosts.

The victory restored Nassr’s eight-point lead at the top of the SPL over Riyadh rivals Al Hilal, and all but extinguished third-placed Ahli’s faint hopes of the title.

The game was being played four days after Ahli had claimed the AFC Champions League Elite title for the second year in a row.

It started and ended with bitter acrimony. First, Nassr opted out of forming a guard of honour to commemorate their visitors’ continental triumph.

There has been little love lost between the two sides this season, particularly since Nassr have edged closer to what would be Ronaldo’s first noteworthy title in Saudi Arabian football.

While Ahli have lost ground in the title race in recent weeks, they have been vocal in their criticism of refereeing.

The intimation of much of what they have claimed has been that there has been a conspiracy to aid Ronaldo’s pursuit of the title.

The game was littered with contentious decisions, with Ahli feeling they might have had two penalties for handball.

There was also a horror injury for Galeno, one of the stars of Ahli’s continental title success, in the second half.

As the Brazilian forward pressurised Bento, the Nassr goalkeeper, his compatriot fell on him. Galeno’s knee and ankle crumpled under the weight of the challenge.

He was treated on the field and looked in great distress as he was driven away on the medical buggy.

Not long after, Ronaldo stole in at the near post from a Joao Felix corner and expertly guided the opener into the far corner.

The result was settled when Coman blasted the second past Eduoard Mendy in Ahli’s goal, and the game quickly descended into feuding thereafter.

Merih Demiral had been the chief antagonist ahead of the fixture, and all through the game, he was baited by the home fans.

He was hacked down while rampaging up the right flank near the end. He responded by waving two fingers on one hand, and made the shape of a zero with the other. It referenced the two Asian titles his club have won, compared to the nil of Nassr.

There was a melee when Coman targeted Demiral again near the right touch line, deep into injury time.

As plastic bottles and flagsticks rained down from the stands, Coman escaped a red card despite it being reviewed by the VAR.

It was threatening to boil over and there was further feuding at the final whistle.

Amid the ruckus, Mohamed Simikan took a large Nassr flag from the crowd, and waved it in Demiral’s face first, before taking it off around the field for a lap of honour.

Demiral responded by taking a Champions League winners' medal from one of the Ahli staff, and waving it at the Nassr fans.

As the post-match broadcast interviews took place near the away supporters, they goaded Ronaldo by pointing out they were two-time Asian champions.

He smiled and held up a hand, saying “I have five Champions [Leagues],” referencing his titles in Europe with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

As Demiral angrily marched through the mixed zone after the game, he pointed to the marks on his shin from the tackles at the end.

“This is the reputation of the league – how is this possible?” Demiral said, pointing at the marks.

“He almost broke my foot. Everything they do for Al Nassr. They want [them] to achieve something. I swear to God, it is a shame.

“Al Ahli always win the games with no help from no one. Inshallah, we always will be top.”

The Turkish centre-back also posted a picture on X of himself with the medal, saying: “For the first time, there’s a Champions League medal in their stadium.”

Demiral’s antics after Ahli won the Champions League on Saturday, and his posts on social media, had angered the Nassr fans.

One supporter came to the game wearing a flag in which Demiral was depicted working in a kebab shop.

It was a trope that the club themselves posted on their official social media after the game, too.