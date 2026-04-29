An organised crime syndicate leader was arrested in Thailand, according to Dubai authorities. Ryan Carter / The National
An organised crime syndicate leader was arrested in Thailand, according to Dubai authorities. Ryan Carter / The National
An organised crime syndicate leader was arrested in Thailand, according to Dubai authorities. Ryan Carter / The National
An organised crime syndicate leader was arrested in Thailand, according to Dubai authorities. Ryan Carter / The National

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UAE

Almost 300 arrested in joint UAE-US-Chinese crackdown on financial crime

Dubai Police lead campaign to shut down three syndicates and dismantle nine fraud centres

The National

April 29, 2026

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Dubai Police have led a global operation with the US FBI and police in China, resulting in the arrest of 276 suspects in organised financial crime.

The co-ordinated campaign, called Tri-Force Sentinel, “delivered a decisive strike against three criminal syndicates”, Dubai Media Office reported on Wednesday. Most of the suspects are citizens of Southeast Asian countries, it added.

“The operation delivered a decisive strike against three criminal syndicates and dismantled nine fraud centres behind high-yield investment scams, pig butchering schemes and virtual currency fraud,” the media office said.

“Dubai Police spearheaded the co-ordinated efforts that dismantled key components of the network in a single phase and led to the arrest of a key leader of one of the syndicates in Thailand, in co-ordination with the Royal Thai Police.”

Pig butchering schemes involve building trust with victims over a long period of time – “fattening them up” – before convincing them to hand over their money.

Updated: April 29, 2026, 5:16 PM
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